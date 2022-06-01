PAC-MAN Museum+ is now available on Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch & PC

It’s never too late to pay tribute to Namco’s renowned mascot, Pac-Man. Pac-Man Museum+, a new collection of Pac-Man games, is now available for Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, as well as Game Pass. It’s a $20 bundle that includes 14 titles from the icon’s lengthy career.

There’s also Pac and Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, and Pac-In-Time, in addition to the original and Super Pac-Man. Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac’N Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256 are all featured, as are Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade and Pac-Man Arrangement CS. The original Pac-Man Museum, on the other hand, only had ten games.

All of the titles in Museum+ will be accessed through a 3D arcade setting. There will be a series of missions to complete and unlock, all of which will give you cash. The coins can be spent as credits in various arcade games or to purchase objects that change the appearance of the arcade. However, it’s hoped that earning coins won’t prevent access to the 14 distinct games.

Players can personalize their arcades with wallpaper, flooring, and interior decor designs in addition to playing traditional games.

In addition to unlocking new music, completing in-game missions unlocks new PAC-MAN creations, which include both nostalgic themes and fresh unique PAC-MAN inventions.