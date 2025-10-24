PAC Sub-Committee Slams Irregular Appointment in Pakistan Software Export Board

The sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Shahida Akhtar Ali, held a meeting to review audit objections related to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the fiscal years 2010–11 and 2013–14.

The committee focused on a long-standing audit objection concerning the irregular appointment of a project manager in the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Audit officials informed the committee that the appointment, made back in 2003, had never been regularized, despite repeated audit observations over the years.

The Secretary of IT told the members that the individual was terminated in November 2021 following a fact-finding inquiry. However, audit authorities pointed out that a previous 2017 inquiry had already recommended fixing responsibility, yet no significant action appeared to have been taken since.

Audit representatives also noted that the rules were violated during both instances of the appointment. The committee convener, Shahida Akhtar Ali, expressed disappointment, saying it did not seem that any serious corrective measures were implemented.

After deliberation, the committee disposed of the audit objection, issuing strict instructions for future compliance with recruitment regulations.

The meeting concluded with calls for stronger transparency and accountability mechanisms within the Ministry to prevent such procedural irregularities from recurring.

Also read:

MoITT & PSEB Offer 6-Month Paid Internships for IT Graduates