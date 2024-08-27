Packages Limited Becomes First Company in Pakistan to Deploy SAP Sustainability Solutions

Packages Limited, in collaboration with SAP Pakistan, has announced a groundbreaking achievement as the first company in Pakistan to sign a sustainability deal with SAP. This initiative aims to catalyze the adoption of SAP sustainability solutions among export-related industries across Pakistan. By leveraging verified and actionable data, these industries can significantly bolster their green credentials and strengthen their market positioning.

Packages Limited has become the first company in Pakistan to deploy SAP’s Sustainability Control Tower (SCT), showcasing its dedication to tracking and measuring its carbon footprint. This deployment will enable Packages Limited to present its international partners and importers with verified data on its compliance with global best practices for carbon reduction, carbon footprint management, and green operational models. This strategic partnership is a significant milestone in Packages Limited’s ongoing commitment towards sustainability and business ethics.

The SAP Sustainability Control Tower will feature a simplified dashboard that integrates data from Pakistan Packages’ ERP system, tracking and tracing sustainability metrics, and converting them into actionable reports. This tool will provide insights into how well the company is achieving its sustainability goals, shedding further light on its commitment to environment-friendly business practices.

Faizan Mahmood, Group Chief Information Officer, Packages Limited, said, “By integrating SAP’s Sustainability Control Tower, we are not only enhancing our capabilities for sustainable growth with environment-friendly operations but also setting a benchmark for other companies in Pakistan to follow the green route.”

Ayesha Aziz, Group Manager Sustainability, Packages Limited, said, “We are proud to be the first to take this leap and are confident it will drive significant positive change.”

Saquib Ahmad, Country Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq & Bahrain, said, “The planet needs our businesses to be cognizant of their impact on the environment. This sustainability deal with Packages Limited represents a monumental step forward not only for SAP Pakistan but for the entire industry in Pakistan. We hope to see it emulated across the business landscape in the country. Our commitment to business ethics and sustainability is aligned with the evolving need for a healthier planet with environment-friendly policies.”

SAP Sustainability Control Tower (SCT) works on the basic principle of Record, Report, Act. It records ESG factors with actual data – not averages – that’s automatically aggregated across systems. The audit-ready sustainability metrics allow companies to report specific targets with a solution that supports the largest sustainability ecosystem. By embedding sustainability in business processes, companies can act on unmet sustainability goals with actionable insights, accurate forecasts, and robust planning.

Also Read: Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the way