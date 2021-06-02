“PacVac” Pakistan Made Covid Vaccine

A week after announcing, Pakistan launched its homemade Covid-19 vaccine ‘PakVac’, successfully developing it with the help of China’s CanSino Bio. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan while addressing the ceremony, said opportunity solution is always there to overcome even the most difficult challenges.

He further added, “We found our friend China closest to us in overcoming the Covid-19 challenge,” Dr. Sultan further added , it is a very difficult task and requires a lot of hard work to develop a vaccine from raw materials as the required standard are to be maintained. The struggles and hard work of the staff of the National Institute of Health Sciences (NIH) deserve great respect from the whole country and in the coming days soon the local production of the vaccine will start.

Asad Umar chief of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) termed “the day an important one for Pakistan.” He added relating to vaccine achievement, “Only nations that focus on increasing their knowledge and have the capacity to translate that knowledge equation into technology progress.” The entire nation is proud of the team that developed the vaccine, said Umar,

This pandemic is not just a challenge for Pakistan but for the whole world. He further added gratefully the situation and the spread in Pakistan did not turn as grim as in many parts of the world. In managing the pandemic in Pakistan the NCOC played an important role Umar added. He said efforts are taken to bring about some immediate and efficient changes in the country’s existing hospitals. Health and education are the government’s main focus besides the pandemic, he said. According to the minister, “The budget for higher education was doubled in just two years, whereas the budget for health was tripled,” Umar further added that, “We have witnessed a huge ‘revolution’ take place in this country right in front of our eyes in just a matter of months.”

The NCOC chief in the end quotes Allama Iqbal that he knew Pakistan was destined to become a great country.

