PAFLA and Innovista Unite to Empower 50,000 Freelancers Across Pakistan

The Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) has partnered with Innovista to support and uplift the freelance community in Pakistan. Innovista is a national initiative under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that promotes collaborative workspaces and innovation. This partnership will provide training, opportunities, and digital tools to over 50,000 freelancers every year across Pakistan.

The agreement was signed in Islamabad by Ibrahim Amin, Chairperson of PAFLA, and Hisham Sarwar, CEO of Innovista. This marks the beginning of joint efforts to host training events, workshops, and awareness sessions. These programs will focus on equipping youth across Pakistan with freelancing and digital skills.

Freelancers are becoming a vital part of the economy. “Freelancers are no longer just a side segment of the workforce. They are front and centre in Pakistan’s digital economy, with more than $500 million contribution to bring in foreign exchange in Pakistan,” said Amin. He added that Pakistani freelancers contributed more than $500 million in foreign exchange. Pakistan is among the top five countries in the global gig economy, with 2.37 million active freelancers.

PAFLA has already registered over 100,000 freelancers as part of its growing community. The association has organised 35 seminars and 25 training sessions across the country. One of these sessions was even conducted in collaboration with Google Inc.

Hisham Sarwar from Innovista said that this partnership will bring big changes for freelancers. The goal is to provide them with modern tools, training, and access to international clients. It also includes financial literacy training to help freelancers manage their income better. These steps will improve their chances of success and create a stronger digital economy.

Innovista plans to use its platform to offer learning resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities. A special focus will be on supporting women and youth in rural and underserved areas. The aim is to make freelancing more inclusive and accessible for everyone.

Some major initiatives under this partnership include:

Nationwide bootcamps for freelance training

Access to co-working and co-learning spaces at Innovista hubs

Awareness campaigns about freelancing rights, global opportunities, and taxation

Helping freelancers build profiles on international platforms

Promoting community support and collaboration

This partnership between PAFLA and Innovista is a step towards building a strong, skilled freelance workforce. It supports Pakistan’s growing digital economy and encourages more young people to explore freelancing as a career. With better training, access to technology, and global exposure, freelancers in Pakistan can become leaders in the international digital marketplace.

The collaboration will have a long-term impact on the lives of thousands of freelancers. It will also strengthen Pakistan’s image as a leading contributor to the global gig economy.