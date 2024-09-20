A series of pager explosions across Lebanon have raised alarm, with concerns over a potential new front in advanced warfare. The nature of this attack, where explosive devices were reportedly placed inside pagers and detonated remotely, has led some to question whether the technology we use every day – like smartphones and other consumer devices – could also be vulnerable to such threats.

However, experts are reassuring the public that there is no evidence to suggest that everyday consumer devices like smartphones are at risk. The attacks on pagers appear to be highly targeted, sophisticated, and unusual, with little indication that similar methods could be easily applied to modern consumer technology.

Pagers Pose New Explosive Threats, Are Your Smartphones Safe?

The nature of the pager attack remains unclear, but security sources have suggested that small amounts of explosives were hidden inside the devices and triggered remotely through the pager’s own connection. This method raises concerns about the potential for other devices to be compromised in the same way. However, experts stress that there are significant practical barriers to this kind of attack being replicated on modern smartphones or other devices.

Daniel Card, a fellow of the BCS Chartered Institute for IT, explains, “The average person doesn’t need to worry about risks like explosives from a supply chain attack. These kinds of events are extremely rare and would only affect a very small portion of the population, typically those of interest to nation-states or terrorist groups.”

Modern consumer devices are fundamentally different from the pagers targeted in the attacks. Pagers, being older and bulkier, allowed more space for tampering. Today’s smartphones, on the other hand, are designed with extreme precision and minimal space inside. Manufacturers like Apple design these devices to make the best use of every inch, leaving little to no room for tampering. Additionally, smaller gadgets like earbuds or wearables are even more tightly engineered, making any attempts at adding foreign objects extremely difficult.

Another hurdle for attackers would be infiltrating the complex global supply chains used to produce consumer electronics. These supply chains are vast, monitored, and heavily protected, making it virtually impossible to plant devices indiscriminately or target specific users without detection.

That said, while physical attacks on devices are rare, cybersecurity threats are ever-present. Malicious actors, including governments and hackers, often try to breach devices through their software, rather than tampering with hardware. In response, tech companies like Apple have developed advanced security features, such as “Lockdown Mode” for iPhones. This feature provides an additional layer of protection for those most vulnerable to hacking attempts by foreign entities, including activists and journalists.

In conclusion, while the pager attacks are concerning, there is no immediate threat to everyday consumer technology. Companies continue to work diligently to secure both the software and hardware of devices, ensuring that users remain safe from a wide range of potential threats.