PAK-ID Mobile App – Now You Can Apply for CNIC Online Pakistan Becomes World’s ‘First Country’ to Introduce ID Technology

By taking one more step towards Digital Pakistan, the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has launched PAK-ID mobile app. The app has been developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). Pakistan has also become the world’s first country to introduce this ID technology. By using this app, people can apply for their CNIC without visiting the NADRA offices.

According to the officials, the mobile app, Pak-ID, helps to capture biometrics and scan documents digitally by using the camera of smartphones. PM applauded Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik’s innovative idea of the mobile app which is a step towards implementing the PM’s vision of inclusive registration and digital Pakistan.

PAK-ID Mobile App – A Step Towards Digital Pakistan

Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by #NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of https://t.co/utri3ua8J4 can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team pic.twitter.com/kEZN9ODuaH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2021

“Pakistan becomes trailblazer in ID Management Industry by launching a mobile app which captures biometrics, fingerprints, facial recognition and scan documents needed for the processing of citizens’ ID cards and documents.”

The app is helpful for refugees to apply for CNIC by providing digitally capture fingerprints, photographs and documents. No doubt, this is a leap forward putting an end to the conventional method of using specialised equipment or physical paper for processing ID documents in Nadra.

The Nadra chairman said,

“The innovation will revolutionise the National ID Eco-System in Pakistan by providing public convenience.”

He added that the digital dividends of such technology innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion, ease of doing business and e-governance initiatives by offering remote identification and “e-KYC”.

دنیامیں پہلی بارسمارٹ فون کیمرے سےاپنے بائیومیٹرک اورتصویر لےکراب تمام پاکستانی شناختی کارڈ بنا سکتے ہیں۔نادرا کی موبائل ایپ کے ذریعے پاکستان دنیا میں آئی ڈی ٹیکنالاجی متعارف کرانے والا پہلا ملک بن گیا۔اس ڈجیٹل ٹیکنالاجی سےمعیشت کےلاتعدادشعبوں میں انقلابی پیشرفت ہوگا@ReplyTariq pic.twitter.com/EU6kNeR1ue — NADRA (@NadraMedia) August 31, 2021

How to Apply for CNIC through PAK-ID Mobile App:

NADRA has made it super easy for citizens to apply for CNIC.

First of all, you need to register your account on the Pak Identitiny desktop portal.

After downloading the app on your smartphone, log in with your id and password.

Now you just have to follow three simple steps. First, add your picture.

Now submit your scanned documents.

Lastly, provide your fingerprints. For this, you do not need any additional hardware. The app will automatically scan your fingerprints by using your smartphone’s camera.

NADRA further claims that it will deliver your CNIC at your door. So, you do not need to visit any branch of NADRA to collect your id.

Surely, this app is a big step towards digitalization and provides many key benefits. According to NADRA officials, it would open new ways for businesses allowing them to rapidly onboard users and provide modern password-less authentication.

Small business, startups and fintech organisations will also harvest their digital dividends as rent-seekers will be eliminated and the cost of conducting business will reduce. Moreover, The offering of digital goods will stimulate young entrepreneurship and promote e-services.

This Pak Identity app can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS).

