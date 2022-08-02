Digitalization has become the epitome of the modern era. Those countries that will be the first to embrace it on a larger scale will be most developed in the future. One of the applications of digitalization is the digital economy which can really benefit the struggling economies of the world. So in this regard, the Pakistani ambassador to the KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) met with the Saudi Arabian minister of communications and information technology recently in Riyadh, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha and Ameer Khurram Rathore talked about measures to improve bilateral ties, aid in the expansion of the digital economy, and promote investment and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Pak Saudi Officials Discuss Measures for Expansion of Digital Economy

The two officials also talked about ways to strengthen their collaboration in a number of communication and IT-related sectors, such as fostering the development of the digital economy, digital transformation, e-governance, and digital infrastructure.

Furthermore, the two officials addressed strategies to boost entrepreneurial cooperation by introducing enterprises to investment benefits and incentives in the communications and information technology industries in their respective nations.

Pakistan should work harder in making partnerships with developed countries of the world that can help the nation in boosting its digital infrastructure. We have the example of our neighbor India whose policies have helped it to achieve the digital boom in recent times. The government of Pakistan must devise policies that support digital growth for a stable future of the country.

Check out? Meta’s educational ‘Chai Chats’ series is set to foster digital literacy in Pakistan