PAK vs NZ: Babar Responds to #SochnaBhiManaHai Trend

Pakistan captain Babar Azam replied on social media to the #sochnabhimanahai trend established by his teammates after England whitewashed green caps in a three-match home Test series.

Players like as Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf expressed their support for Babar as captain, using the hashtag #sochnabhimanahai.

Back-to-back tweets from cricketers created a new controversy on the internet, with fans voicing their differing perspectives.

Babar mentioned this trending topic to the media on Sunday, saying it demonstrates the players’ solidarity. “Everyone has their own point of view. Journalists start similar things, thus it was comparable “When asked if such tendencies will harm active cricketers in any way, Babar responded no.

“This shows the players’ solidarity. And it wasn’t only for me; we help every cricketer in this way. Such things happen when you lose, “He said.

“As a captain and player, I strive to stay in my own zone. We have lost our previous matches, but we will attempt to win this series “concluded the captain.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam may not have had a profitable three-match Test series against England at home, but he has certainly benefited a lot personally. We’re talking about the most recent ICC Men’s Test Batters ranking, in which Babar has risen to second place, a career high. This was the outcome of his two stunning half-centuries against England in the third Test in Karachi.