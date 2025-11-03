Islamabad Excise Dept Launches Digital Vehicle Registration for Overseas Pakistanis via PakID App

The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has introduced a digital vehicle registration and transfer service for overseas Pakistanis through the NADRA PakID mobile app.

The initiative aims to modernize how Pakistanis living abroad manage vehicle ownership, eliminating the need to visit embassies or send power of attorney documents.

Now, for registration and transfer of the vehicle, overseas Pakistanis can download the PakID app, record their biometrics, and we will ensure the vehicle’s transfer. -Bilal Azam, Director of Excise

PakID App Makes Vehicle Registration Seamless

The PakID app, developed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), enables users to verify their identity through biometric verification using facial recognition and fingerprint scans.

Azam explained that these biometrics serve as proof of identity, making a separate Transfer Order (TO) form unnecessary.

Submitting biometrics through the app will be considered legal verification. However, sellers must still sign and hand over the transfer letter to the buyer.

This marks the first time that vehicle transfer in Pakistan can be done entirely online using digital identity verification.

How Overseas Pakistanis Can Use the PakID App for Vehicle Registration

The Islamabad Excise Department has outlined a simple process for expatriates:

Download the PakID app (available on Android and iOS). Sign in using CNIC or NICOP credentials. Complete biometric verification by scanning fingerprints or facial ID. Submit vehicle details for registration or transfer through the app.

Once verified, the Excise and Taxation Department processes the vehicle transfer remotely, with confirmation sent to both parties.

Part of Digital Pakistan Vision

The new facility complements the government’s Digital Pakistan Vision, which aims to digitize key public services and reduce manual paperwork.

In recent months, the Islamabad Excise Department has launched several online services, such as digital token tax payments, vehicle verification, and smart number plates, and now extends the same ease to Pakistanis abroad.

Pakistan receives more than $30 billion in annual remittances from overseas workers, many of whom own vehicles or property in Pakistan. The new PakID app vehicle registration system aims to make managing these assets simpler and more secure.

Ensuring Trust and Transparency in Online Vehicle Transfers

While digitalization offers convenience, officials emphasized that proper documentation remains vital. The Excise Department plans to introduce SMS and email notifications to confirm each stage of the transfer, reducing the risk of fraudulent claims or disputes.

The Islamabad model may become a blueprint for other provincial Excise and Taxation Departments. Provinces like Punjab and Sindh are already exploring NADRA integration for online vehicle registration and biometric verification.

Experts believe that the PakID app could evolve into a national digital identity gateway, supporting not only vehicle registration but also property transfers, license renewals, and tax filings.

Conclusion

The launch of the PakID app vehicle registration for overseas Pakistanis is a milestone in Pakistan’s digital governance journey. It simplifies bureaucracy, empowers expatriates, and strengthens the credibility of online government services.

As Pakistan continues its digital transformation, initiatives like this will define the future of citizen services, connecting millions of overseas Pakistanis to home, securely, seamlessly, and digitally.

