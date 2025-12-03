Pakistan Faces Record Cybercrime Wave in 2025; NCCIA Responds With Nationwide Expansion Plan

Pakistan recorded 142,272 cybercrime complaints in 2025, marking one of the sharpest annual spikes in digital offences as citizens increasingly move their financial, social, and professional lives online. The data, presented by Interior Minister Senator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, highlights both the growing scale of cyber threats and the limitations of the country’s investigative capacity.

According to official figures, 26,036 complaints advanced into regular inquiries, while 1,955 cases were formally registered under various cybercrime laws. The year concluded with 31 convictions and 122 acquittals, a conviction rate experts say reflects both systemic constraints and slow investigative processes.

Officials say the surge in complaints is driven by multiple factors: Pakistan’s expanding digital adoption, increasing online financial activity, and improved public understanding of how to report cyber offences.

However, this rise is also exposing persistent weaknesses.

Social stigma continues to prevent victims, particularly women, from reporting harassment and blackmail cases. Rural communities remain under-represented in cybercrime statistics due to limited awareness and weak digital literacy. Meanwhile, loopholes in cyber laws and slow case processing continue to create frustration among complainants.

Capacity Gaps Still a Major Obstacle

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) flagged several long-standing challenges that continue to hinder Pakistan’s fight against digital crime:

Shortage of qualified cybercrime investigators

Limited access to advanced forensic tools and threat-intelligence systems

Slow inter-agency coordination

Jurisdictional issues in cross-border cybercrime cases

A senior official noted that although cases are increasing every year, the number of investigators trained in cyber forensics, blockchain tracing, AI-assisted threat detection, and digital evidence preservation remains insufficient for a country of 240 million people.

Government Pushes Major Expansion Drive

In response, the government is launching its largest-ever institutional strengthening plan for cybercrime enforcement. The NCCIA confirmed that it is expanding its operational footprint from 15 centers to 64, a move expected to dramatically reduce reporting delays, improve case responsiveness, and increase rural access.

Approvals for the expansion have already been submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

A new PC-1 for large-scale human resource enhancement, primarily aimed at recruiting more cyber investigators, digital forensics analysts, and cybersecurity specialists, has also been forwarded for approval. Officials say this hiring plan is crucial to reducing the massive pendency and improving conviction rates in future years.

Five-Year Trend Shows Explosive Growth and Growing Backlogs

NCCIA’s five-year data reveals a clear pattern: complaints and inquiries have risen sharply, but pendency has risen along with them.

Five-Year Summary (2021–2025)

Year ENQs Regd ENQs Disposed ENQs Pending FIRs Regd FIRs Disposed FIRs Pending 2021 15,766 9,153 634 1,224 940 284 2022 14,380 13,068 2,146 1,469 881 588 2023 18,012 10,939 9,279 1,375 576 799 2024 24,012 11,238 17,514 1,667 391 1,276 2025 26,036 9,259 22,123 1,955 717 1,238

Five-Year Consolidated Pendency

Inquiries: 51,696 pending

FIRs: 4,185 pending

This growing backlog highlights why NCCIA’s expansion, particularly manpower additions, is considered urgent.

Why 2025 Became a Turning Point

Cybercrime in Pakistan is no longer limited to harassment and social-media blackmail. Officials report a rise in:

Financial fraud & digital banking scams

SIM swap attacks

Account hacking and impersonation cases

Ransomware attempts targeting small businesses

Data theft, phishing, and malware distribution

Digital payment usage also grew significantly in 2025, widening the attack surface for scammers.

Cybersecurity analysts warn that without a modernised, well-resourced cybercrime agency, Pakistan risks falling further behind criminal networks that now use AI-generated scams, deepfakes, and automated phishing tools.

The hiring of more investigators under the PC-1 proposal could be the most impactful step, experts say, as Pakistan’s cybercrime workload has outpaced existing human resources for years.

Future Outlook: A Critical Moment for Pakistan’s Digital Security

With Pakistan’s digital economy expanding rapidly, from fintech and e-commerce to telehealth and online education, cybercrime is becoming a national security concern as much as a policing issue.

The NCCIA’s proposed expansion marks a turning point, but analysts stress that structural reforms, updated cyber laws, and cross-border cooperation will be essential to keep pace with evolving threats.

As cybercriminals adopt AI-driven techniques and Pakistan’s online population continues to grow, 2025 may be remembered as the year the country finally began scaling its digital defence systems to match the accelerating threat landscape.

