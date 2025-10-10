Pakistan 5G Auction Delays to 2026 Amid Frequency Disputes and Policy Delays

Pakistan’s long-anticipated 5G rollout has hit another roadblock. The government informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the country’s Pakistan 5G auction delays are likely to extend until the first quarter of 2026, citing ongoing litigation over a key frequency band and procedural hold-ups.

Officials clarified that 140 MHz of the 194 MHz in the 2600 MHz band, a prime frequency for 5G deployment, remains entangled in legal disputes, making the auction unviable until the spectrum is fully available.

The auction would be of no use till complete availability of prime spectrum.

Details: Why the Delay?

According to official documents presented before Parliament, the policy directive required to initiate the auction process has not yet been issued. The government estimates that once the directive is finalized, it will take another three to four months to complete the licensing process.

As a result, the most realistic timeline for the 5G auction now appears to be either the end of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.

Steps Already Taken by the Government

Despite the delay, the government emphasized that it has made “significant progress” toward preparing the telecom sector for 5G deployment. The following steps have been outlined:

Formation of Advisory Committee:

On November 6, 2023, the government established an Advisory Committee (AC) headed by the Finance Minister to oversee the spectrum auction process. Spectrum Identification:

The Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) has identified multiple frequency bands for release, making available 606 MHz of new spectrum across 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, and 3500 MHz bands. This represents over 200% of the country’s current available spectrum, a major expansion aimed at improving mobile broadband capacity. Hiring of International Consultant:

The Telecom Authority has engaged NERA, a well-known U.S.-based consultancy firm, to design the upcoming auction strategy. NERA is tasked with creating a comprehensive roadmap for 5G rollout, covering spectrum valuation, investor attraction, and the development of a business-friendly auction framework that ensures long-term sector growth. Consultant’s Mandate:

NERA’s recommendations, covering auction design, 5G rollout timelines, coverage targets, and quality-of-service (QoS) benchmarks, will be submitted to the Advisory Committee for final approval before the policy directive is issued.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Digital Future

The delay is yet another blow to Pakistan’s already slow digital transition. While neighbouring countries have successfully launched 5G networks, India in 2022 and Bangladesh in 2023, Pakistan’s timeline continues to stretch further.

Telecom experts warn that prolonged uncertainty could dampen investor confidence, especially as global telecom companies increasingly shift their focus toward AI-driven and cloud-based connectivity solutions that rely on next-gen networks.

However, officials remain optimistic. The upcoming spectrum auction, once held is expected to increase data throughput, reduce latency, and vastly improve nationwide connectivity.

With additional spectrum, Cellular Mobile Operators will be able to roll out advanced broadband services effectively, delivering faster speeds and a better user experience. -the Ministry noted

A Broader Spectrum Vision

The 5G roadmap isn’t limited to one band. By expanding availability in multiple frequencies, the government hopes to future-proof Pakistan’s digital backbone and enable the deployment of smart infrastructure, IoT devices, and AI-powered services.

According to telecom officials, the 606 MHz addition could support massive data demand growth over the next decade, especially as Pakistan’s mobile data usage, already among the highest in South Asia, continues to surge.

Challenges Ahead

Still, the legal challenges surrounding the 2600 MHz band remain the single biggest bottleneck. Industry insiders say the delay could also affect foreign direct investment (FDI) in telecom and slow progress on the Digital Pakistan initiative, which relies heavily on high-speed connectivity for e-governance, digital banking, and smart city projects.

Moreover, the absence of a finalized policy directive suggests internal coordination gaps between the Ministry of IT & Telecom, Finance Ministry, and PTA, raising questions about the country’s readiness for a smooth 5G transition.

Looking Ahead: The Road to 2026

If the current timeline holds, the policy directive may be issued by the end of 2025, followed by the auction and licensing process within three to four months. This means the commercial rollout of 5G could realistically start in late 2026, depending on operator readiness and spectrum clearance.

Until then, Pakistan’s 4G networks, already under pressure from rising data demands, will continue to carry the digital load.

ALSO READ: NA Panel Grills LDI Operators Over Billions in Dues as Spectrum Disputes Delay 5G Rollout