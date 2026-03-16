Pakistan’s 5G Auction Is Done but the Real Work Starts With 4G-Interview with Robert Wyrzykowski, Opensignal

Opensignal is the world’s leading independent analyst of mobile network experience. Using real-world data collected from millions of devices globally, it measures what users actually experience on their networks, not what operators claim in lab conditions. Its Global Network Excellence Index ranks mobile markets worldwide across three core metrics: time on 4G/5G, excellent consistent quality, and download speed, painting a data-driven picture of which markets are truly ready for the digital future.

For Pakistan, Opensignal’s data carries particular weight right now. The country has just concluded a landmark spectrum auction, awarding 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz bands to its major mobile operators, a moment widely seen as Pakistan’s formal entry into the 5G era. But independent data already shows Pakistan lagging behind its South Asian neighbours on key network experience metrics. So what does the auction actually change, and when will ordinary users feel it?

To find out, PhoneWorld spoke with Robert Wyrzykowski, Principal Analyst at Opensignal, about what the numbers reveal, which investments will matter most, and what a realistic 5G timeline looks like for Pakistani consumers.

PW: Pakistan has been facing network congestion and declining internet quality for some time. What does Opensignal’s data show about how the mobile experience has deteriorated, especially relative to regional peers like India or Bangladesh?

Robert Wyrzykowski: We have indeed been seeing lower scores for Pakistan across several key metrics, including download speed and what we call Excellent Consistent Quality, which measures how consistently users receive a good service experience. In Opensignal’s Global Network Excellence Index, Pakistan ranks 5th out of six South Asian markets for download speed, with speeds below 20 Mbps, roughly 18 Mbps, and last, 6th, for Excellent Consistent Quality. So the data confirms what users have been feeling: both speed and consistency have lagged behind the regional peer group.

PW: Jazz received the most spectrum in the auction and Zong the least. Does that mean Jazz’s 5G will be noticeably faster or better? Can Opensignal measure that difference?

Robert Wyrzykowski: Spectrum holdings are certainly an important input; more spectrum generally means more capacity and the potential for higher speeds. However, real-world user experience depends on many other factors: site density, network optimisation, device mix, and deployment choices. Opensignal measures outcomes, what users actually experience, so as 5G adoption grows, our data will reflect any meaningful performance gap between operators.

PW: The 700 MHz band is meant to extend rural coverage, the 2.6 GHz band will strengthen existing 4G, and the 3.5 GHz band forms the backbone of 5G. Which of these will have the most immediate and measurable impact on Pakistani consumers?

Robert Wyrzykowski: Of the three, the 2.6 GHz band is likely to have the most immediately and broadly felt impact. A large share of Pakistani users are already on 4G, and this mid-band spectrum will add much-needed capacity to existing 4G networks, which should translate into noticeably better speeds and fewer congestion-related slowdowns for everyday users. The 3.5 GHz band is critical for 5G but will only benefit those with 5G-capable devices, which remain a minority. The 700 MHz band will extend coverage to rural and underserved areas, which matters greatly for inclusion, but the urban majority will feel the 2.6 GHz effect first.

PW: Operators are saying 5G will be live in six to seven months. Based on other countries Opensignal has tracked, is that promise realistic or overly optimistic?

Robert Wyrzykowski: It is entirely possible to launch 5G quickly after an auction; some markets have done it within weeks. Sri Lanka is a good recent example: following its December 2025 auction, both winning operators launched within roughly a month. So six to seven months is doable, provided operators are well prepared in terms of infrastructure. The more important caveat is commercial impact: a technical launch is one thing, but you need sufficient 5G device adoption for consumers to actually feel a difference, and that second milestone takes longer.

PW: After 5G launches, how long before the data is useful for comparing operators?

Robert Wyrzykowski: We typically wait 90 days after launch, around three months, to assess whether 5G adoption is material enough to measure and report on meaningfully. If operators launch on schedule in late 2026 and we add that 90-day window, we should start to see actionable 5G data for Pakistan by early 2027. That is when fair operator-level comparisons become possible.

PW: Is Pakistan ready for 5G in terms of devices and infrastructure?

Robert Wyrzykowski: Pakistan is getting there. Operators and the PTA have been preparing for this deployment, and 5G-capable devices are already being manufactured in the country. That said, 5G will not be an immediate fix for Pakistan’s data demand challenges. The more urgent priority is improving the 4G foundation. The first step in most markets, and likely in Pakistan too, will be 5G Non-Standalone, where 5G runs as a layer on top of the existing 4G core. Without robust 4G infrastructure, 5G cannot function properly. Strengthening 4G is not just helpful; it is a prerequisite.