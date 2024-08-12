The government of Pakistan is taking significant steps to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for overseeing over-the-top (OTT) services. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) led this initiative and has recently achieved a critical milestone with the completion of consultations involving all key stakeholders. The proposed framework aims to regulate a wide range of digital media platforms, including popular communication services such as WhatsApp, Skype, Facebook Messenger, Emo, and Viber. It also extends to social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and services related to online gaming and e-commerce.

Pakistan Accelerates Regulatory Framework for Digital Media Platforms

According to the document outlining the framework, services will be categorized into three distinct groups:

Communication Services: This category includes platforms that facilitate communication, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Emo, Skype, and Viber.

Application Services: This group encompasses platforms like Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), various e-services, e-commerce platforms, gaming services, and LinkedIn.

Non-Broadcasting Services: This category covers forums like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, and Video on Demand (VOD) services.

The regulation will also cover broadcasting services, which include social media channels operating in Pakistan. The entire framework will be developed under the guidelines of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, the PEMRA Ordinance 2002, and the PTA Act 1996.

A key provision under the new framework is the requirement for all stakeholders and companies to operate under local laws. If the framework is approved by the Federal Cabinet approve, all platforms will be mandated to register or obtain a license from the relevant internal authority within 12 months.

The joint regulation of digital media services by PTA and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) signifies a consolidated approach to managing the digital landscape in the country. This move aims to enhance oversight and ensure that all services align with national interests and security concerns.

The PTA emphasized that this framework is crucial for maintaining a balance between innovation and regulation. It seeks to protect users’ rights while ensuring that digital platforms operate responsibly within the country’s legal boundaries.

The final approval of this framework by the Federal Cabinet is awaited, which will pave the way for its implementation. This marks a significant development in the regulation of digital and communication services in Pakistan. Once implemented, the framework will create a more structured and secure digital environment, benefiting both users and service providers.