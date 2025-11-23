Pakistan has taken a major step toward strengthening its international digital links with the launch of the SEA-ME-WE 6 submarine cable system. This new high-capacity fibre cable stretches 19,200 kilometres and connects Pakistan with countries from Singapore all the way to France.

With a total capacity of over 100 Tbps, the system will offer one of the fastest and lowest-latency routes between Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Western Europe. This upgrade will improve internet performance for users and businesses across Pakistan greatly.

Pakistan Activates SEA-ME-WE 6 Cable, Gains 13.2 Tbps – But Will Internet Speeds Improve?

The global consortium, which includes Transworld Associates (Pakistan), Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, Bharti Airtel, Dhiraagu, Djibouti Telecom, Mobily, Orange, Singtel, Sri Lanka Telecom, Telecom Egypt, Telekom Malaysia, and Telin, powered the SEA-ME-WE 6 project. These companies have joined forces to build a modern communication network that supports the growing demand for faster and more reliable internet worldwide.

One of the key strengths of SEA-ME-WE 6 is its advanced design. It includes more fibre pairs and more than twice the capacity of earlier SEA-ME-WE systems. The cable also provides greater resilience through geo-diversified crossings in Egypt and multiple landing points across regions. This design reduces the chances of major disruptions and improves global internet stability.

The system also allows service providers to scale quickly, protect against faults more effectively, and reduce overall network ownership costs. For the global internet backbone, this cable adds an important redundancy layer, ensuring smoother connectivity even during high-traffic periods or unexpected outages.

The project allocates 13.2 Tbps of total capacity to Pakistan, and it immediately activates 4 Tbps of that capacity. This new bandwidth will support a wide range of digital services, including cloud computing, data centers, fintech, e-commerce, video streaming, and other online platforms.

With SEA-ME-WE 6 now in place, Pakistan’s international connectivity becomes faster, more reliable, and better equipped to meet the growing needs of its digital economy. The deployment marks a significant milestone in the country’s journey toward stronger global integration and improved digital infrastructure.