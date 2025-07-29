Pakistan Adds 1.38 Million New 3G/4G Users in June 2025: PTA Report

Mobile internet usage in Pakistan continues to grow steadily, with fresh data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) showing that over 1.38 million new 3G and 4G users were added during June 2025.

By the end of June, the total number of 3G/4G users reached 146.05 million, up from 144.66 million at the end of May. This rise also pushed mobile broadband penetration (also known as Next Generation Mobile Services or NGMS) from 58.62% to 59.1%, a positive sign for the country’s efforts to go digital.

Growth in Mobile Broadband, But Teledensity Dips Slightly

While mobile internet usage grew, overall teledensity — which refers to the number of mobile phone connections per 100 people — saw a minor dip. It dropped slightly from 81.1% in May to 81.05% in June. This means that while more people are using mobile data, the total number of mobile connections grew only a little.

The total number of mobile subscribers in the country increased slightly from 197.70 million to 197.80 million during the same period.

Number of 3G/4G users in June 2025

The PTA report also breaks down how each telecom operator performed in June. Here’s a closer look:

Operator 3G Users 4G Users Total 3G/4G Users Jazz 0 million 54.55 million 54.55 million Zong 1.71 million 40.68 million 42.39 million Telenor 1.06 million 26.61 million 27.67 million Ufone 1.82 million 17.79 million 19.61 million

3G/4G Users in June 2025: What This Tells Us

The numbers show a steady shift away from older 3G networks and toward faster 4G services. Jazz, the country’s largest operator, has fully moved away from 3G and now leads with over 54.5 million 4G users. Zong and Telenor continue to grow steadily, while Ufone, though smaller, is showing consistent progress in building up its 4G base.

The continued rise in mobile broadband access is a key part of Pakistan’s broader digital goals. More people connecting to high-speed internet means better access to digital services like online education, mobile banking, e-commerce, and e-governance.

However, the slight dip in teledensity could suggest that the mobile market is starting to level off. With most urban populations already connected, future growth may depend on reaching remote and rural areas, where internet access is still limited.

Final Thoughts

The steady monthly increase in 4G users shows that Pakistanis are continuing to move toward faster and more reliable mobile internet. But to keep this momentum going, policymakers and telecom operators will need to focus on:

Expanding 4G (and eventually 5G) coverage

Making data more affordable

Improving service quality in underserved areas

If these challenges are addressed, Pakistan’s digital economy will have a strong foundation to grow in the coming years.

