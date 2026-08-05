Pakistan Among Most At-Risk Countries as AI Automates Knowledge Jobs-World Bank

The World Bank warns Pakistan is among the most vulnerable countries to AI-driven job displacement, while the five largest US technology companies will spend $775 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone, nearly double Pakistan’s entire GDP of $408 billion, widening a gap that could define economic outcomes for a generation.

Pakistan’s job market was already under pressure before artificial intelligence entered the equation. Youth unemployment is high, private sector job creation is weak, and the educated young people entering the labour market each year are competing for formal employment opportunities that the economy has consistently failed to generate at sufficient scale. The World Bank’s World Development Report 2026, the first comprehensive assessment of AI’s implications for developing countries, now adds a structural threat to that already difficult landscape and names Pakistan specifically as a country that needs to move urgently or risk being left further behind.

The Scale of What Pakistan Is Competing Against

Before examining what AI means for Pakistan’s workforce, the report establishes a number that demands attention on its own terms. The projected 2026 capital expenditure of just five US AI hyperscalers, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and Oracle, will reach $775 billion. Pakistan’s nominal GDP is $408 billion. Five companies, in a single year, will spend on AI infrastructure nearly twice what an economy of 240 million people produces in total annual output.

That spending will also surpass the economies of Argentina, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Colombia, South Africa, and Iran. The concentration of AI investment in a handful of companies and countries is not just a geopolitical observation , it is the material foundation of an AI capability gap that will shape who can develop, deploy, and benefit from frontier AI systems and who cannot.

Pakistan is on the wrong side of that gap. And the gap is growing faster than most policy frameworks have been designed to address.

Pakistan’s Specific Vulnerability

The World Development Report 2026 identifies Pakistan among countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan regions that are particularly vulnerable to AI-driven job displacement. The vulnerability is specific in its mechanism: AI increasingly automates knowledge-intensive tasks, analysis, data processing, report writing, legal research, medical diagnosis support, and financial modelling, which are precisely the tasks that educated young people entering Pakistan’s workforce have historically relied on as pathways into formal employment.

The report cautions that rapid AI adoption could further narrow employment opportunities for skilled graduates unless accompanied by policies that promote job creation, reskilling, and digital competitiveness. In economies where high-skilled services have been a key driver of employment growth, the displacement risk is amplified, because there is no obvious adjacent sector to absorb workers whose roles are automated away.

Pakistan’s current trajectory makes this concern acute. The country already struggles to generate quality formal jobs at the rate its population growth and youth bulge demand. Adding AI-driven displacement of knowledge work to a job market that is already underperforming on formal employment creation is a compounding problem, not simply an additional challenge.

The Numbers on Risk, and Opportunity

The report’s global figures carry an important nuance that Pakistan’s policymakers need to understand. Jobs in high-income countries are more than three times as likely to be at risk of automation by generative AI, 14.2 percent of existing jobs, compared with 4.5 percent in low and middle-income countries. At first glance, this might appear reassuring for Pakistan. It is not.

The lower displacement risk in developing economies reflects the structure of those economies; a larger proportion of jobs involve physical labour, in-person service delivery, or informal activity that AI cannot currently automate. But this structural protection is not a competitive advantage. It reflects the lower share of high-productivity, knowledge-intensive work in the economy, exactly the kind of work that drives wage growth, tax revenue, and economic development.

The more relevant figure for Pakistan is this: 16.2 percent of jobs in developing economies could see productivity meaningfully boosted by AI, nearly matching the 18.7 percent in high-income countries. The greatest promise for developing countries lies not in AI replacing workers, but in amplifying what workers can do. A doctor using AI diagnostic tools can see more patients and make better decisions. A farmer using AI crop advisory can improve yields. A government tax collector using AI pattern recognition can close compliance gaps without proportionally expanding the bureaucracy.

These are the AI use cases that Pakistan should be building toward: not frontier large language model development, which requires resources the country does not have, but targeted, practical AI tools adapted to local conditions and local needs.

The Window Is Narrow, and Closing

The World Bank’s chief economist, Indermit Gill summarised the opportunity and the urgency simultaneously: AI has thrown developing economies a lifeline, and they should seize it. Countries do not need large models or big data centres to reap its benefits. By adapting small, low-cost AI tools to local conditions, they can bring better medical care, education, judicial services, and agricultural extension within reach of millions. But they must hurry; AI is spreading faster and is more context-specific than earlier general-purpose technologies like electricity and the internet.

The speed comparison matters for Pakistan specifically. When electricity spread globally, developing countries had decades to build infrastructure and adapt industrial practices. When the internet spread, they had years. AI is moving on a timeline measured in months; capabilities that required frontier research two years ago are now accessible through low-cost API calls. The window to build the foundations needed to participate meaningfully is narrowing in real time.

The report sets out a three-step path for developing countries: adopt available AI tools, adapt them to local conditions, and over time advance toward frontier AI development. The sequencing is critical; attempting to develop frontier AI before basic foundations are in place wastes resources and produces nothing useful. But failing to adopt and adapt available tools means watching productivity gains flow to better-prepared economies while Pakistan’s workforce competes on unchanged terms against AI-augmented workforces elsewhere.

What Pakistan Actually Needs

The report is blunt about the prerequisites. AI’s benefits cannot be realised without first investing in the basics, power, connectivity, skills, and institutional quality. Pakistan’s performance on each of these is a live policy challenge rather than a solved problem.

Power: Pakistan’s load-shedding crisis has been formally documented before the Senate as a direct threat to telecom infrastructure. A country where telecom towers run on stolen diesel cannot reliably host the always-on digital services that AI deployment requires.

Connectivity: Pakistan’s broadband penetration at 161 million users is substantial, but coverage quality and reliability vary significantly across urban and rural areas. AI tools that require consistent internet access cannot serve populations where that access is intermittent.

Skills: The DigiSkills programme delivered over 5.14 million training completions in nine months of FY2026, a scale of digital skills delivery that represents genuine investment. But digital skills for AI adaptation require more than basic digital literacy. They require the ability to evaluate, customise, and integrate AI tools into professional workflows, a level of capability that Pakistan’s education and vocational training systems are not yet producing at scale.

Institutional quality: AI tools can improve government service delivery, tax collection, and social programme targeting, but only if the institutions deploying them have the management capability and data infrastructure to use them effectively. Pakistan’s government has acknowledged that even its existing digital systems, from DIRBS to NADRA integrations, face implementation challenges.

The Competitive Clock Is Running

Every month that Pakistan delays building AI foundations is a month in which economies that have already built those foundations extend their productivity advantage. The World Bank’s warning is not that AI will inevitably harm Pakistan; it is that AI’s impact on Pakistan will be determined by the choices made in the next few years, not the next few decades.

The countries that adapt AI tools to local conditions first will capture the productivity gains. The countries that build digital infrastructure first will attract the investment. The countries that reskill their workforces first will have the human capital to sustain AI-augmented growth. And the countries that fail to do any of these things will watch the $775 billion that five companies are spending on AI infrastructure this year translate into a widening gap between their economies and the ones that got ahead of the curve.

The Bottom Line

Pakistan faces a dual AI reality. Its educated young people are among the most exposed to AI-driven displacement of knowledge work in the MENAAP region. Its economy is among the least equipped with the infrastructure, skills, and institutional capacity to deploy AI as a productivity multiplier at scale. And the companies driving the AI transformation are spending nearly twice Pakistan’s entire GDP on AI infrastructure in a single year.

The World Bank’s report is not a counsel of despair; it explicitly argues that developing countries can benefit enormously from AI if they act with urgency on the basics. But the phrase ‘if they act with urgency’ carries the full weight of the warning. Pakistan’s policy responses to AI have so far been fragmented: a cryptocurrency tax framework here, a digital skills programme there, a 5G spectrum auction, and an internet governance director hire. What the World Bank is describing requires something more coordinated, more urgent, and more structurally ambitious than anything currently on the table. The window is narrow. The clock is running. And the five companies spending $775 billion on AI this year are not waiting for Pakistan to catch up.