AIC is of the opinion that the actual consultation approach has shown to be neither trustworthy nor transparent, which has entirely undermined investor trust at a time when investors are attempting to deal with major legislative uncertainties. In addition, the haste with which these pieces of legislation are being pushed through the legislative process is prompting multinational businesses to reconsider their desire to conduct business in the country.

AIC stressed the possibility of multi-stakeholder collaboration to establish laws and policies that support advancements in technology and innovation in its capacity as an industry group. However, it cautioned that the proposed bill will substantially impede the development of Pakistan’s digital economy. “AIC Members acknowledge the enormous potential of Pakistan, but this abrupt announcement contradicts the government of Pakistan’s statements that it is welcoming of foreign investment and enterprise. In fact, the legislation and regulations as worded will make it challenging for AIC Members to offer their services to users and businesses in Pakistan,” it said.

“Regrettably, the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) members find cause for significant concern in the opaque process through which these laws are set to be passed in Pakistan. The initial reassurances of extensive and broad-based consultation, particularly from the Minister of Law and Justice, the Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, the Foreign Minister, and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, have not materialized, leaving us deeply alarmed,” it said.

In its current condition, Pakistan runs the risk of becoming an anomaly on the international stage, which would unnecessarily cut it off from the rest of the world and deprive its customers and entrepreneurs of the opportunities presented by the Internet economy.

The AIC (Asia Internet Coalition) has reaffirmed its strong dedication to collaborating with Pakistan in order to cultivate a conducive atmosphere that promotes innovation, investment, and advancement in the digital realm. This commitment is expected to bring about substantial benefits for both the country and its public.

Check out: Data Leakage Fines: New Pakistan Bill Sets Penalty at $2 Million.