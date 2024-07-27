Pakistan AI Policy Set for Approval: A New Era in Tech

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, declared that the final draft of Pakistan AI policy will be presented to the Federal Cabinet for approval in August. Speaking at a meeting of the Special Task Force on AI, he underscored the primary importance of AI in driving progress across different sectors.

Professor Iqbal emphasized that AI is not just the future but a present reality important for advancement. He underlined the role of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government in establishing the National Center for Artificial Intelligence in 2017 and the National Task Force on AI in 2023. These initiatives aim to put Pakistan at the vanguard of AI innovation.

Pakistan AI Policy: Shaping the Future of Innovation

According to the minister, the establishment of the National Centers for Excellence in Advanced Technologies, linked to engineering labs in numerous universities, has been essential for progress. He stated:

“Without these centers, Pakistan would have lagged in AI development”

However, past inconsistencies in policies have impeded economic growth and impaired the nation’s self-confidence. He belittled elements that have spoiled Pakistan’s image and blocked economic momentum. During PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent visit to China, an agreement was signed to provide IT training to 200,000 Pakistani youth, providing them with basic skills. Professor Iqbal underscored the need for Pakistan to catch up with growing global advancements in AI and overcome challenges such as visa restrictions for education in modern technologies.

Moreover, he asked for suggestions from the AI task force to be shared with provinces, expressing optimism about AI’s transformative impact on health, education, finance, and agriculture. Sources claim that a National Conference on Artificial Intelligence will soon be arranged. Several experts will be invited to contribute to Pakistan’s AI journey. Professor Iqbal foresees Pakistan as a global IT and information powerhouse. However, he questioned why Pakistani youth couldn’t develop successful platforms like Facebook or Twitter.

AI policy is nearing approval. Pakistan aims to harness AI for national growth and innovation, ensuring a brighter future for its citizens. Will it be successful? Time will tell.