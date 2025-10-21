PM Launches AI-powered Womenpreneurship Platform to Empower Women in Business

In a move aimed at boosting female entrepreneurship, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to accelerate the rollout of an AI-powered Womenpreneurship Platform. The digital initiative will provide women with guidance on business registration, tax compliance, and skills development, marking a significant step toward formalizing Pakistan’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector.

SMEs form the backbone of Pakistan’s economy. They account for over 90 percent of business establishments, employ roughly 78 percent of the non-agricultural workforce, and contribute 40 percent of GDP. Yet, many female-led businesses remain informal, often constrained by limited access to finance, complex registration procedures, and a lack of tailored support.

The platform is designed to make entrepreneurship more accessible for women. It will offer step-by-step guidance, practical resources, and skill development opportunities to help women start and grow their businesses.

Bridging Gaps with AI

The platform is not just a directory or static knowledge base. By leveraging artificial intelligence, it will provide personalized recommendations, highlighting relevant sectors, registration steps, and compliance requirements based on each user’s profile.

Experts point out that access to finance is a persistent hurdle. Currently, only 6–7 percent of private-sector credit is extended to SMEs, limiting growth opportunities for entrepreneurs who lack collateral or formal documentation. By combining guidance with pathways for formalization, the platform could unlock access to loans and government support, creating a more inclusive ecosystem.

AI-powered Womenpreneurship Platform: Economic and Social Impact

The initiative also carries broader economic implications. Increased participation by women in SMEs could stimulate local supply chains, enhance exports, and generate jobs, critical needs in a country struggling with slow industrial expansion.

“Women bring different perspectives and management approaches, which can lead to more innovative business solutions,” said Dr. Kamran Siddiqui, an economist specializing in industrial development. “Platforms like this not only empower individuals but also strengthen the SME sector, which is vital for economic growth.”

The platform is part of a larger SME reform roadmap, which includes encouraging household industries to register formally, integrating small businesses into the digital economy, and streamlining policy implementation through the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA).

While the platform is still under development, early reports suggest it could be rolled out within months, providing women across urban and rural areas with an unprecedented level of practical, personalized support.

For many, the initiative is more than a tech tool; it is a signal that female entrepreneurship is being taken seriously at the highest levels of government. As Malik noted, “This is not just about starting businesses. It’s about giving women confidence, legitimacy, and real opportunities to grow.”

If implemented effectively, Pakistan’s AI-driven Womenpreneurship Platform could serve as a model for other emerging economies, demonstrating how technology and policy can work together to bridge gender gaps in entrepreneurship.

