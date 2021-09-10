Pakistan among the First Countries to Launch Contactless Biometric Verification for Banking

NADRA has launched contactless biometric verification services for the banking and payments industry. It’s a proud moment for everyone as Pakistan is one of the first countries to implement this futuristic technology on a national level.

With this technology, banks will use digital apps on smartphones while verifying biometrics of the account holders from their homes. With this futurist approach, banks will start remote biometric capturing technology hence promoting digital banking system.

Nadra launches contactless biometric verification service for banking

As a part of the pilot project, the State Bank of Pakistan has extended to five banks. Other banks included SBP-licensed EMIs (Electronic Money Institutions) will also be included after they complete the necessary formalities when the pilot program is completed.

“We are addressing the need of the hour during this ongoing pandemic. This new technology makes contactless fingerprint acquisition and matching possible using a smart mobile phone, providing an alternative to conventional methods of conducting digital financial transactions that may require specialised equipment or visits to bank branches/franchises. Nadra is proud to maintain its reputation for introducing niche technological trends in the country. It is another step towards our aim of creating a robust National ID Eco System in Pakistan.”, said Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik.

To fully utilize this new service launched by Nadra, banks have also started development work. This service will also be provided to EMIs and branchless service providers. So when this service launches for everyone, people will be able to carry on their contactless biometric-based financial transactions using their mobile phone cameras from the comfort of their homes.

