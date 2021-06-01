Pakistan and China to work together on materials technology

Pakistan and China will collaborate on materials technology research after the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB) suggested the establishment of the CPEC Research Institute of Materials Technology to train professionals for CPEC infrastructure projects.

Academicians, specialists, and professors from USTB will collaborate to establish training programs for various materials utilized in CPEC projects as part of this partnership.

Teachers, students, and technical professionals in Pakistani institutions will be given instruction on material research methodologies at the early stages of the study project. To strengthen their professional competency, this will be accomplished via exchanging training videos, holding bilateral conferences, and undertaking research tutoring work.

At the same time, the same institution has taught a lot of Pakistani students who have not only gained professional expertise but have also served as a bridge between Pakistan and China.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping wrote to 52 Pakistani students at USTB, encouraging them to communicate more with “their Chinese peers and join hands with youth from all countries to contribute to promoting people-to-people connectivity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.”



