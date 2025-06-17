Pakistan and Egypt Eye Deeper Tech Ties in Cybersecurity, 5G, and Digital Cooperation

Ambassador of Egypt to Pakistan, Dr. Ihab Mohamed Abdelhamid Hassan, met with Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, in Islamabad to explore avenues for expanding digital cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in key areas such as cybersecurity, 5G, fintech, and submarine cable systems. Both sides also discussed the potential for joint workshops, training programs, and scholarships.

Ambassador Dr. Hassan expressed Egypt’s strong interest in partnering with Pakistan in emerging digital sectors. Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja highlighted the shared values and goals between Pakistan and Egypt, noting that both nations are pursuing ambitious digital transformation agendas.

She emphasized Pakistan’s growing international recognition in cybersecurity, particularly through national hackathons, and invited Egyptian youth to participate in Pakistan’s cybersecurity competitions.

The minister also highlighted the strategic importance of both countries, with Pakistan serving as a bridge between East and Central Asia, and Egypt as a gateway to Africa and Europe. She noted that Pakistan’s telecom infrastructure includes seven submarine cables and expressed readiness to collaborate with Egypt in this area.

The meeting concluded with mutual optimism about deepening bilateral ties in the tech and innovation sectors.

Also read:

cCybercrime Helpline 1799 Launched: Report Online Crimes Easily