Pakistan and UK Collaborates to Eliminate Hate Content on Social Media

Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK) collaboratd to eliminate hate content on social media. The decision was made during a meeting between Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dagleish and Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb.

During the meet­ing, they also discussed the promotion of bilateral diplomatic ties including co­operation in various fields of media, and filmmaking. The minis­ter congratulated the ambassa­dor and the people of the UK over the coronation of King Charles III. Marriyum said the PM’s re­cent visit to the UK and his participation in the coronation of King Charles III were manifestations of friendship based on respect and trust between the two countries.

The Acting British High Commissioner appreciated the progress made in the information sector including the economic policies of the present government of Pakistan. He hailed Pakistan’s improvement of 7 ranks in the Global Media Freedom Index and congratulated the Information Minister on the achievement. The High Commissioner also assured all possible cooperation to reduce the economic crisis of Pakistan. He further expressed his good wishes and deep interest in promoting bilateral relations.

On the contrary, the recent government has suspended the internet nationwide. After more than 72 hours, the government restored the internet service in the country. However, the social media apps were still blocked. Currently, the government restored all the services in the country.

