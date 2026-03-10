The government of Pakistan has introduced a series of austerity measures to manage the growing pressure caused by rising global fuel crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced these steps in a televised address, explaining that the decisions were necessary because of the international fuel crisis linked to the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. The measures aim to reduce fuel consumption, control government spending, and protect the country’s economy during this difficult period.

One of the major decisions involves changes in the education sector. All universities and higher educational institutions will move their classes online from March 16 to March 31. At the same time, schools across the country will close for two weeks during the same period. The government believes these steps will help reduce transportation and fuel usage while ensuring that learning activities continue where possible through digital platforms.

Pakistan Announces School Closures and Online Classes as Global Fuel Crisis Intensifies

The public sector will also see significant adjustments. Government offices will operate on a four-day work week for the next two months. However, 50 percent of government employees will work from home. Essential services such as hospitals and emergency departments will continue their operations without interruption. The banking sector is also exempt from the four-day work policy in order to maintain financial stability.

Another important step announced by the government is the reduction in fuel usage by official vehicles. For the next two months, the fuel allowance for government vehicles will be reduced by 50 percent. In addition, 60 percent of official vehicles used by federal and provincial departments will remain off the roads during this time. However, operational vehicles like ambulances and public buses will not be affected by this restriction.

Government leaders have also agreed to share the burden of these economic measures. Members of the federal and provincial cabinets will give up their salaries and allowances for the next two months. Salaries of members of parliament and provincial legislatures will be reduced by 25 percent during the same period. In addition, senior government officials in grade 20 who earn high salaries may give up two days of pay to support national efforts. Employees working in the health and education sectors will not be affected by this salary measure.

To further reduce public spending, the government has ordered a 20 percent cut in non-employee related expenditures for the final quarter of the fiscal year. There will also be a ban on the purchase of new vehicles, furniture, air conditioners, and other equipment for government departments until June 2026.

Travel restrictions are also part of the plan. Ministers, advisers, and government officials are not allowed to travel abroad unless the trip is considered essential for national interests. Instead, teleconferencing and online meetings will be encouraged. Official dinners, Iftar parties, and expensive conferences in hotels have also been prohibited, with seminars expected to take place in government buildings.

The prime minister warned traders not to take advantage of the situation by hoarding fuel or increasing prices unfairly. He said strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in profiteering.

According to the government, the rise in global oil prices has been driven by disruptions in energy supplies in the Middle East. Since Pakistan depends heavily on imported oil and gas, international price changes directly affect the country’s economy. The prime minister emphasized that these difficult decisions were made to reduce pressure on the economy.

Despite the challenges, the government has assured citizens that it will continue working to stabilize the economy. Moreover, it will protect people from the worst effects of the global fuel crisis.