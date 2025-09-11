Pakistan Approves New Security Standards to Regulate Cryptocurrency by 2028

In what analysts are calling a major step toward the regulation of digital assets, the government of Pakistan has approved new standards for cryptographic and IT security devices. The framework, developed by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) on the recommendation of the National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB), sets the foundation for secure digital transactions and may open the door to cryptocurrency gaining legal recognition in the country.

A New Framework for Digital Security

Under the plan, equipment such as hardware security modules, encryption devices, and firewalls will undergo strict testing and certification. The framework divides devices into four levels of security classification while also requiring separate evaluations of cryptographic primitives, the building blocks of encryption.

Every product will be screened for backdoors, trojans, and hidden vulnerabilities, with developers and vendors obligated to seek NTISB approval before deployment.

Broad Impact Across Institutions

The changes will ripple through nearly every major public and private sector institution. NADRA, the Civil Aviation Authority, Railways, Immigration, and other key state bodies are mandated to comply. Energy providers and law enforcement agencies will need to shift to the new systems as well.

Beyond government, the scope extends to semi-government institutions, telecom operators, internet service providers, and the banking sector. Unverified or outdated devices will need to be phased out, and organizations have been told to prepare procurement and replacement strategies ahead of time.

Guarding Against Modern Threats

Officials describe the Pakistan Security Standards as a direct response to the growing sophistication of cyber threats. With hackers, insider leaks, and state-backed cyberattacks becoming more frequent worldwide, Pakistan is moving to strengthen its defenses.

The framework emphasizes the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of IT systems, often referred to as the “CIA triad” of cybersecurity. To enforce compliance, NTISB will maintain an updated list of approved devices cleared for use within Pakistan.

The new standards take effect in June 2028, leaving a three-year transition period. Analysts believe the move is more than just a defensive measure; it also lays the groundwork for the legal recognition of cryptocurrencies in Pakistan.

Digital currencies rely on secure cryptographic systems. Without such standards, regulating them is almost impossible. By locking in rules for encryption, device testing, and certification, Pakistan is creating the conditions under which blockchain applications, digital banking, and crypto exchanges could operate within the law.

The Road Ahead

Whether this marks the beginning of a regulated crypto market in Pakistan or simply a stronger cybersecurity regime remains to be seen. But what’s clear is that the state is preparing for a future where digital finance and cyber defense go hand in hand.

By June 2028, Pakistan’s institutions will either have fully adapted to this system—or risk being left behind.

