Pakistan Army Launches Freelancing Hub in Hunza to Boost Local Economy

In a noteworthy move towards improving digital literacy and economic opportunities in the scenic northern region of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army has inaugurated a mini freelancing hub in Hunza. This hub has been launched in collaboration with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The hub is situated at the Government Boys High School Sost Gojal. It is a very good initiative aiming to empower students and the general public with important digital skills needed to thrive in the global digital economy.

Pakistan Army and SIFC Launch Digital Freelancing Hub in Hunza

The school’s vice principal, Javed Iqbal, expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He highlighted its potential to significantly impact the students and the broader community of Hunza. The hub is established with the support of the Special Communications Organization (SCO). It is a beacon of learning. Moreover, it aims to offer training and resources in digital freelancing—a critical skill in today’s technology-driven world.

The basic goal of this project is to promote digital inclusivity and create economic opportunities in remote areas across Pakistan. By bringing such initiatives to Hunza, the Pakistan Army, and the SIFC are playing a key role in bridging the digital divide. It will help enable residents to participate directly in the global digital marketplace without the need to leave their hometowns.

The response from the local community has been overwhelmingly positive. Youth and community members expressed their gratitude toward the Pakistan Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and the SIFC for their precognition and investment in the future of Hunza’s digital economy. According to them, it is a groundbreaking step towards improving livelihoods and boosting the overall economic growth of the region. What do you think of this initiative? Do share with us in the comment section.

Also Read: Payoneer Transaction Fees Set to Increase: How Will It Impact Pakistani Freelancers? – PhoneWorld