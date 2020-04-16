Pakistan Ranked 67th Among the Happiest Countries in the World- Gallup Report

Happiness is not measured with money only; there are more factors contributing to it, including social, demographic, economic, cultural and environmental factors. There may be more factors adding to it, but Happiness is the most important thing for people to help them lead the most positive lives. Gallup has carried on a survey to find the Happiest Countries in the World, measuring them on the basis of some factors.

Happiest Countries in the World

Many would be surprised to know that Finland is the worlds happiest country securing first position our of 165 countries. It would be more surprising for many to know that this happiness of the country is due to their association with nature, freedom, the trust on government and payment of high taxes. Pakistan acquired 67th position out of 165 countries whose survey was done.

Factors Contributing to Happiness in Pakistan

In Pakistan, female in Pakistan are happier than males. The increase in this happiness is attributed to better health care facilities and increase religiosity amongst Pakistani, which lead them to satisfaction with the financial situation. The Gallup report measures Happiness in the country by gauging these factors:

Happiness in General:

Three out of every four Pakistani are mostly happy; however, the women and rich people are happier as compared to others.

Happiness with Life:

Around4 out of 5 Pakistanis claim that they are happy with their lives whereas 1 out of 10 claims to be unhappy.

Happiness with Work:

Around 7 out of 10 people in Pakistan are happy with their job however 1 in 10 are reported to be unhappy as well

Happiness with Interpersonal Relations:

3 out of 5 Pakistani are happy with their relationships with people in their lives. However, in other countries, the figure was quite better.

Happiness with Health:

Around 6 out of 10 Pakistani are happy with their health.

Happiness with Law and order situation in Pakistan:

1 in 2 Pakistanis expressed unhappiness over the law and order

situation prevailing in the country, which clearly shows this is the biggest problem in Pakistan.

World Happiest Report 2019 also termed Pakistan “A Happy Nation” ranking it on the 67th slot with an index score of 3.15. Though this figure will not be pleasing for many, however, Pakistan was ranked higher in its neighbouring countries. India ranks at 140, China at 93, Iran at 117, Iraq at 126 and Afghanistan at 154 while Bangladesh ranked 125th. Pakistan’s happiness index has increased in the report as compared to previous years.

