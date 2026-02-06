Pakistan Begins Process to Establish First National Artificial Intelligence Council

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started the process of forming the first-ever National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Council of Pakistan. This step is being seen as a major move toward strengthening the country’s digital future and ensuring the organized growth of AI across different sectors.

According to officials from the Ministry of IT, most of the nominations for the AI Council have already been received. The remaining nominations are expected to be completed soon. Once the nomination process is finalized, a formal notification for the establishment of the AI Council will be issued.

The National AI Council will play a key role in overseeing the implementation of Pakistan’s national AI policy. It will also provide strategic guidance to ensure that AI initiatives align with national development goals. The council will help coordinate efforts between federal and provincial bodies, academic institutions, and the private sector.

The council will be chaired by the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication. Its members will include the secretaries of the Ministry of IT, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Planning. In addition, the Chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the Chairperson of the Pakistan Development Authority will also be part of the council.

To ensure nationwide representation, the Chief Secretaries of all provinces will be included as members. Representatives from various sectors will also join the council to reflect diverse perspectives. Experts from academia, industry, civil society, and citizen rights groups will be brought on board to provide balanced and informed input on AI-related matters.

One of the council’s major responsibilities will be guiding the allocation of resources from the National AI Fund. It will also be responsible for ethical oversight. It will ensure that the use of artificial intelligence in Pakistan follows responsible, transparent, and fair practices. This is especially important as AI technologies become more deeply integrated into daily life and public services.

The formation of the AI Council is closely linked to the National AI Policy 2025, which was approved under the broader Digital Pakistan Vision. The policy outlines ambitious goals to build AI capacity across the country. Under this policy, Pakistan aims to train 100,000 individuals in AI-related skills by the year 2030. It helps to create a skilled workforce ready for future technologies.

In addition, the policy includes plans to offer 3,000 postgraduate scholarships every year in AI and related fields. These scholarships are intended to strengthen research, innovation, and advanced learning in universities and research institutions.

The policy also prioritizes the use of AI in key sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance. By applying AI solutions in these areas, the government hopes to improve service delivery, increase efficiency, and support economic growth.

To track progress, the AI Council will monitor policy targets through a structured “master plan and action matrix.” This framework will help measure outcomes and identify gaps. It also ensures that Pakistan’s AI goals are achieved in a timely and effective manner.

Overall, the creation of the National AI Council marks an important milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward becoming a digitally empowered nation.