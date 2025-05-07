Pakistan Blocks 20 Indian News Channels and 34 Websites in Tit-for-Tat Move, Reveals PTA Chief

In a retaliatory move against India’s digital restrictions, Pakistan, backed by Google, has blocked 20 Indian news channels and 34 websites/URLs for spreading anti-Pakistan propaganda. This revelation was made by Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, during a briefing to the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday.

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, who acknowledged the action as a direct response to India’s blocking of several Pakistani news channels.

Palwasha further disclosed that she herself had become a target following her recent speech in the Senate.

“My mobile phone and WhatsApp are under constant bombardment from Indian numbers. I received over 600 attempted calls, both audio and video, all carrying Indian country codes. Even after activating the block feature, they are somehow bypassing it,” she shared.

She questioned why Pakistan wasn’t taking similarly aggressive digital countermeasures earlier.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan also raised alarm over India’s ongoing digital offensive, stating:

“India has launched a full-scale cyberwarfare campaign aimed at suppressing our narrative and limiting the reach of Pakistani accounts.”

He emphasized the need for Pakistan to respond strategically to protect its digital sovereignty and ensure its voice is not silenced on international platforms.

