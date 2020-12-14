The current pandemic has resulted in Schools, Colleges and Universities shut all across the world and students are out of the classroom. With this sudden shift away from the classroom, it is becoming a bit challenging for students. In Pakistan, students are also now away from their classrooms and moving towards online learning. No one knows that will it continue to persist post-pandemic, and how such a shift would impact the education. However, Pakistan books app is the platform that is playing its role to resolve the issue to a great extent which is currently facing by students.

Pakistan Books App: Get Free & Online Education

Pakistan Books app is the first educational app of Pakistan that is providing free and online education to the school and college students under government curriculum. Currently, the app is focusing on the students of PUNJAB, the curriculum of other provinces/ states is in progress. But we hope that soon it will make the availability of the services to other parts of the country.

More interestingly, Pakistan Books app is providing free education for those students who are studying at least 59 minutes a day and sharing this app more frequently.

Update: Zoom Functionality Added.

Now, All books could be zoomed in and out by dragging 2 fingers simultaneously.

Support added for Android 9 (Pie)

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Size: 36M

Installs: 10,000+

Current Version: 6.0

Requires Android: 4.0.3 and up

Content Rating: Everyone

All the students, who are using the app are satisfied with its services and appreciated the app. According to some users, the app is mind-blowing and the idea of the app is wonderful. The app is only available for Android users at the moment.

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Books App will definitely facilitate students in an unplanned shift from traditional learning to a setup that exclusively involves digital learning.

