Pakistan China EV Cooperation Expands to Joint Ventures in Lithium Batteries and Drones

Pakistan is looking to deepen its technology and energy partnerships with China, with a strong focus on electric vehicles, lithium batteries, robotics, and drones.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Haroon Akhtar Khan met with the Chief Executive Officer of the Chinese company Huaguan this week to explore new avenues of cooperation. The meeting reflected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s broader push to bring in sustainable technologies that could reshape both Pakistan’s energy landscape and its industrial future.

During the discussion, Haroon Akhtar stressed that electric vehicles are no longer a luxury but a necessity, pointing to their potential to cut oil import bills and reduce environmental damage. “Electric vehicles are the future,” he remarked, emphasizing that Pakistan cannot afford to stay behind as the global market shifts toward greener transport.

Pakistan China EV cooperation to boost technology for future growth

Lithium batteries were another major point of focus. The SAPM highlighted their critical role not just in powering EVs but also in energy storage systems, technologies that are becoming central to modern grids worldwide. “These batteries hold immense potential for our energy security,” he added.

The CEO of Huaguan, meanwhile, revealed that his company is also producing drones powered by lithium batteries, particularly for agricultural use. These drones, already gaining traction in China, are designed to improve crop management and reduce labor costs.

Haroon Akhtar pointed out that robotics and drones were fast becoming part of everyday life across industries. He noted their growing applications in healthcare, agriculture, logistics, and disaster response. In Pakistan’s case, drones could be a game changer for rescue and relief operations during floods and other natural disasters, where conventional access is often limited.

Looking ahead, the SAPM linked these discussions to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China, which he described as pivotal for Pakistan’s economic and technological future. He expressed optimism that new joint ventures and business-to-business collaborations with Chinese firms like Huaguan would open the door to investments, technology transfer, and sustainable growth.

Partnerships of this nature can serve as milestones in our economic collaboration and create opportunities for innovation that Pakistan urgently needs. -Haroon Akhtar.

The meeting marks yet another sign that Islamabad is betting heavily on green technology and advanced manufacturing as key pillars of its next phase of development, with China positioned as a central partner in that journey.

