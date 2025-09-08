Pakistan, China Sign 10 Major Tech Agreements in Beijing Including Deals with Alibaba and Huawei

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing has resulted in major progress on the technology front, as the Ministry of Information Technology and its affiliated institutions finalized 10 agreements with prominent Chinese companies. The accords were signed during the Pakistan-China Business Conference, highlighting the growing partnership between the two countries in digital and emerging technologies.

A key agreement was signed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to strengthen cooperation in emerging technologies. Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima said Pakistan will soon launch its first full-stack AI cloud under these commitments. She added that AI-based solutions for disease diagnosis will be introduced, while AI-powered educational tools will be deployed in Islamabad schools in collaboration with a Chinese firm.

E-commerce giant Alibaba signed two major agreements, one to provide e-commerce training for Pakistani youth and another to deliver an open-source language model. The initiative aims to increase Pakistan’s B2B export market tenfold by equipping young entrepreneurs with the skills needed to expand globally.

Telecom giant Huawei entered into a strategic framework agreement with Pakistan to enhance nationwide connectivity. Meanwhile, ZTE committed to training 100,000 Pakistani youth in digital technologies. As part of this collaboration, a Global ICT Training Centre will be established in Islamabad to provide advanced technical training.

Other important agreements included the establishment of national fiber backhaul networks and the development of submarine cable infrastructure, both of which are expected to strengthen Pakistan’s digital backbone.

Officials noted that these developments mark a significant step in Pakistan’s efforts to accelerate digital transformation and attract Chinese investment in high-tech sectors. The accords also reaffirm the broader strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China beyond traditional infrastructure projects.

