Pakistan Chip Development Under Scrutiny as NA Committee Demands Full Briefing on Delayed Roadmap

Pakistan’s ambitions of entering the global semiconductor race faced renewed scrutiny on Tuesday after the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Science and Technology demanded a detailed briefing on the country’s chip development strategy, signalling rising concern over the sector’s prolonged stagnation.

The committee, chaired by MNA Jam Abdul Karim, convened at the Ministry of Science and Technology, where the discussion quickly shifted from routine agenda items to a candid assessment of Pakistan’s slow-moving innovation pipeline. What stood out was an unusually blunt critique delivered not by the opposition but by the federal minister himself.

Minister calls out his own ministry: “A tired institution where a tired minister is appointed”

Federal Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi openly expressed frustration at the ministry’s performance, saying the attached departments had “never found direction.” In a rare moment of administrative self-reflection, he remarked that the Ministry of Science and Technology is often treated “like a tired institution where a tired minister is appointed,” underscoring long-standing concerns about underfunding and lack of strategic leadership in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.

According to Magsi, out of all the bodies functioning under the ministry, only the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is delivering results and generating revenue, a telling statement about systemic inefficiencies across the broader science and technology landscape.

Lawmakers push for clarity on Pakistan’s semiconductor ambitions

But the most significant moment of the session came when committee member Ammar Leghari raised concerns about Pakistan’s lack of progress on semiconductor and chip development, sectors that have become critical to global competitiveness and national security.

Leghari urged the ministry to provide a clear, comprehensive update on the country’s plans, prompting the committee to formally summon relevant officials for a detailed briefing during the next meeting. This marks one of the strongest parliamentary signals in recent years that lawmakers expect genuine movement on semiconductor policy rather than general statements or fragmented initiatives.

Why this matters: Pakistan is falling behind in a trillion-dollar race

Pakistan has previously announced ambitions to develop chip design capabilities, local fabrication support, and skilled engineering talent. However, progress has been sporadic, with experts repeatedly highlighting:

A lack of long-term national policy

Insufficient investments in specialised R&D

Weak collaboration between academia, industry, and government

Minimal incentives for private-sector innovation

With global semiconductor demand expected to cross $1 trillion by 2030, countries across Asia are accelerating their chip strategies. Pakistan, meanwhile, has moved at a much slower pace, creating concern that the country may miss out on critical technological and economic opportunities.

NIE briefs on small victories, but major gaps remain

The National Institute of Electronics (NIE) presented an overview of its work, including electronics design projects, skill development programs, collaborations with research centres, and ongoing efforts to produce essential electronic components aligned with modern requirements.

While the briefing highlighted several promising initiatives, committee members noted the absence of a unified, national-level direction for semiconductor advancement, a gap the upcoming detailed presentation is expected to address.

Next meeting shifted to COMSTECH for technical deep dive

The committee announced that its next session will take place at the COMSTECH headquarters, where a full presentation on COMSTECH’s performance and ongoing programs will be delivered. Officials overseeing Pakistan’s semiconductor and chip development strategy will be required to present concrete plans, timelines, and progress updates.

What this development means for Pakistan’s tech future

The Standing Committee’s demand marks a potential turning point. For the first time in months, lawmakers have publicly acknowledged that Pakistan’s semiconductor efforts lack cohesion and urgency. The forthcoming briefing could determine:

Whether Pakistan has a realistic roadmap

What resources are needed to move from planning to execution

How the government will align academic institutions, industry players, and R&D bodies

Whether Pakistan can carve out even a small position in the global semiconductor value chain

If the ministry responds with actionable plans and clear timelines, Pakistan could finally start laying the groundwork for a more resilient and modern technological future. If not, the country risks falling further behind in one of the world’s most strategic and transformative industries.