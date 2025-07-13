The Ministry of IT and Telecom has confirmed that the Pakistan Citizen Portal is facing a technical issue on Android devices. This came after several users reported problems while using the app.

In an official statement, the Ministry explained that only the Android version of the Citizen Portal is affected. The iOS version and the web portal are still working without any problems. This means people using iPhones or accessing the portal through a web browser can continue to submit complaints and track their issues as usual.

Pakistan Citizen Portal Working Fine on iOS and Web Despite Android Issue – Ministry Confirms

According to the Ministry, the technical problem in the Android app happened due to SSL and coding errors. These errors caused some features to stop working for Android users. However, the Ministry has assured the public that the issue is temporary and they will resolve it very soon.

To fix the problem, the team has already developed a new version of the Android app. This updated version has been sent to the Google Play Store for approval. The Ministry states that as soon as Google approves the new version, users can download it, and the app will function smoothly again.

Officials have urged Android users to be patient while they wait for the Play Store approval. They also suggested that people can still use the Citizen Portal through its web version or on an iPhone if they need urgent access to the service.

The Pakistan Citizen Portal is an important platform that helps people connect with government departments. Citizens can use it to submit complaints, share suggestions, and track the progress of their issues.

See Also: Govt Plans to Bring Multiple Satellite Internet Companies to Pakistan

The Ministry of IT has said that they are working hard to restore full services for Android users as quickly as possible. They have promised that the app will be fully functional once the updated version is live on the Play Store.

For now, users should stay informed and use the available alternatives until the Android app is back to normal.