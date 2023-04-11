Pakistan Completes More Than 97% Of Its First Digital Census

We all know that Digitization has played an important role in transforming the collection, processing, and analysis of census data. It would not be wrong to say that the accuracy, efficacy, and timeliness of census data collection and analysis have been extensively enhanced by digitization. Many nations around the globe have already switched to the digital census for an efficient counting of the masses. In this regard, for the first time in Pakistan, the digital housing and population census started a few weeks back. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country has completed more than 97% of its first digital census till Monday.
Pakistan Is About To Complete Its First Ever Digital Census
Reports claim that Pakistan has completed 97% of the census and the remaining 3% of census work is recently underway in some areas of Balochistan and a few large cities. The census work in some cities of Pakistan especially areas of Balochistan has been extended until April 15, based on the suggestions of the Chief Commissioner of Statistics.
The Bureau of Statistics unveiled that the digital census work is completed:
- 100% in Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- 99% in Punjab
- 98% in Sindh
- 82% in Balochistan
The point notable here is that the census work in 131 out of 156 districts has been completed with data collection from a total of 38.54 million households out of 39.65 million households in Pakistan.
- In Balochistan, data was collected from 2.94 million out of 3.61 million households
- In Islamabad, the census work was completed for 0.35 million out of 0.38 million households
- In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the data was collected from 5.67 million out of 5.74 million households
- In Punjab, the data was collected from 19.08 million out of 19.21 million households
- In Sindh, the data was collected from 9.56 million out of 9.76 million households
It would not be wrong to say that the completion of Pakistan’s first digital census will be a significant milestone toward better governance and policymaking. Only a few days have been left in its completion. The authentic data collected during the census will help the Pakistani government in making informed decisions about resource allocation, population distribution, and infrastructure development. It is indeed a good step for better governance.
Also Read: Baidu Sues Apple over Fake Ernie Chatbot Apps on App Store – PhoneWorld