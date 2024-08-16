Pakistan Completes Second Trial of Controversial Firewall Amid Slow Internet

Amid widespread criticism from internet users and digital rights activists over disruptions to digital platforms and slow internet speeds, the authorities have completed the second trial run of their much-debated internet firewall in Pakistan.

The government has installed a firewall on internet service providers (ISPs) with deep packet inspection (DPI) capabilities. According to sources, this move is driven by national security concerns. The implementation of the firewall has caused noticeable slowdowns in mobile signals and internet services, aiming to block unwanted content.

Telecom sources assured that all social media services would return to normal speeds within two to three days after the conclusion of the firewall’s trial period. This second trial follows a similar one conducted in July, which also resulted in slowed social media platforms.

The federal government has allocated over Rs30 billion in the development budget for the acquisition and installation of this filtering system. While the Ministry of Information Technology received the funds, the project is being executed by another power centre.

Criticism and Economic Concerns

The adverse impacts of the firewall have drawn significant criticism from local netizens and digital rights organizations. They express concerns about the future of internet-based businesses in Pakistan. The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has attributed the phenomenon to increased security and surveillance measures, warning of severe economic repercussions.

“It’s a very discouraging situation for our customers. Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they cannot sustain the poor service quality anymore. If this continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan,” said a WISPAP representative.

In a statement on Thursday, WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad revealed that internet speeds had decreased by 30% to 40%. This reduction has had a devastating effect on businesses and individuals who depend on reliable internet connectivity.

Adding to WISPAP’s concerns, the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) reported that Pakistani startups raised just $75.8 million across 39 deals in 2023. This reflects a sharp year-over-year decline of 77% in funding and 42% in deal volume. Moreover, the OICCI warns that such disruptions could derail Pakistan’s economic progress, stifle innovation, and severely impact the prospects for much-needed foreign direct investment (FDI), a crucial component of the nation’s economic revival.

Government Silence and Public Impact

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s coalition government and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) have remained silent as millions across the country face trouble accessing internet services. The limited connectivity particularly affects mobile data users in some regions.

The Internet disruption not only affects citizens’ rights but also causes financial losses to the national exchequer. Several online businesses, including e-commerce and ride-hailing services, are suffering due to restricted connectivity. Users of WhatsApp in Pakistan have reported long delays and failures when uploading and downloading content of all types.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, we will see how the government will address the growing concerns and ensure a balance between national security and digital freedom.

