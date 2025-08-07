Pakistan Confirms Firewall Installation to Monitor Internet Traffic

The government has confirmed that a national firewall is being installed to watch and control internet traffic across the country. The news came after MNA Jawed Hanif Khan asked in Parliament whether it is a fact that Fire Wall is being installed to manage and monitor internet traffic in the country.

Minister for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, replied in writing. She said that Pakistan is taking steps to secure its online space, block harmful content, and protect the data of its people.

In addition, it is of utmost importance to protect the data of it is citizens and entities, as well as blocking websites having objectionable and offensive material pursuant to the laws of Pakistan. The government of Pakistan strives to take all possible steps to safeguard the cyberspace of Pakistan, as well as protect against objectionable and offensive material, as has been done by previous governments as well as in line with obligations of the government as per restrictions imposed under article 19.

What Is the Firewall For?

According to the minister, the firewall will:

Block offensive or illegal websites

Protect personal and public data

Secure national cyberspace

Help enforce laws under Article 19 of the Constitution

The Constitution allows the government to place limits on speech to protect national interests, morals, or religion. The minister also added that governments in the past have also taken similar steps for the online protection and security of the people.

What Does a National Firewall Do?

Things aren’t as simple or transparent as the government claims. A national firewall filters internet traffic, meaning it can block users from accessing certain websites, apps, and services. VPNs that are harder to control can also be restricted through this system. Countries like China and Iran use firewalls to control what their citizens can access online. Experts worry that Pakistan could move in a similar direction and lead to more censorship and surveillance.

Nighat Dad, a well-known digital rights expert, said:

If there’s no public oversight or clear rules, firewalls can be used to block free speech, not just bad content.

Critics are also concerned about who decides what to block. Will there be a way to appeal? Will people know why something was blocked? The Punjab government has recently passed a bill that bars and penalizes anyone from questioning, especially online, how much it spends on advertisements. When a government introduces a law to silence criticism or avoid accountability over something so minor, it’s not hard to imagine how it might use broader tools, like the national firewall, to control the digital narrative.

This Isn’t New — But It’s More Serious Now

Pakistan has tried to control the internet before:

In 2012 , it planned a website filtering system but dropped it after backlash

In 2021 , social media apps were blocked during protests

In 2025, many VPNs were slowed without warning

But this is the first time the government has clearly said it’s building a long-term firewall.

How This Could Affect Everyday Users

Many worry the firewall could hurt more than it helps. It will make it harder for freelancers and businesses to connect with global clients. Also, it could scare away foreign tech companies and investors from entering Pakistan. This further deteriorates the situation when a mass exodus of tech companies is already happening. But above everything else, it is a clear violation of basic human rights that the constitution of Pakistan bestows on its people.

Final Thoughts

The government says that the firewall is meant to protect Pakistan’s digital space. But critics warn it could also restrict freedoms if not implemented carefully. Given the country’s situation, it’s not hard to guess the underlying motives behind these new laws and surveillance tools.

