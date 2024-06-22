Pakistan Court Considers TikTok Ban Over “Insulting Content”

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim shared these concerns, noting the prevalence of content that contradicts Pakistan’s beliefs and traditions. He emphasised the court’s role to guarantee that platforms such as TikTok do not become breeding grounds for objectionable content. The petitioner urged for TikTok ban in Pakistan.

The petitioner, backed by a lawyer, claimed that TikTok contains “insulting and obscene content”. Precisely the content including material that is blasphemous and culturally unacceptable. They emphasised the importance of protecting Pakistani society from information that may insult religious beliefs or damage cultural values.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim shared these concerns, noting the prevalence of content that contradicts Pakistan’s beliefs and traditions. He emphasised the court’s role to guarantee that platforms such as TikTok do not become breeding grounds for offensive material.

The hearing touched upon the difficulty of controlling social media material. While the petitioner’s lawyer focused on blasphemous content, Justice Sahibzada Asadullah questioned if the entire platform should be outlawed. This poses the issue of balancing free expression with cultural and religious sensitivity.

The (PEMRA) confirmed that it does not control TikTok since it is under the authority of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. However, the petitioner’s lawyer demanded a court injunction to TikTok ban any blasphemous content from being published on the network.

The court eventually issued a notice to the PTA requesting an complete response on the subject. Further deliberations are expected for June 26th, when the PTA’s reaction will most likely influence the court’s decision on TikTok’s future in Pakistan.

This case underscores the continuous conflict between social media freedom and cultural norms in Pakistan. The court’s ruling will be keenly followed, with significant repercussions for how internet material is governed in the country.