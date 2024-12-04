Pakistan Cracks Down on Terrorist Activity on Social Media

The Pakistani government has vowed to intensify its efforts to counter the spread of terrorist propaganda online. The Coordination Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) on Tuesday approved a series of measures aimed at curbing the activities of banned terrorist organizations on social media platforms.

Chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the meeting emphasized the need for a coordinated approach to combat online extremism. Key decisions included:

Blocking Terrorist Accounts: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will be tasked with blocking accounts and pages belonging to banned terrorist groups across various social media platforms.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will be tasked with blocking accounts and pages belonging to banned terrorist groups across various social media platforms. SIM Card Crackdown: The provinces will implement a comprehensive strategy to prevent the misuse of illegal SIM cards, a crucial step in disrupting communication networks used by terrorist organizations.

The provinces will implement a comprehensive strategy to prevent the misuse of illegal SIM cards, a crucial step in disrupting communication networks used by terrorist organizations. Enhanced Inter-agency Coordination: The National Fusion Centre (NFC) will play a pivotal role in strengthening collaboration between the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and provincial authorities.

The statement issued after the meeting underscored the government’s commitment to taking “comprehensive measures” to prevent the online activities of banned terrorist organizations.

Addressing the Growing Threat of Online Extremism

This move comes amid growing concerns about the exploitation of social media by extremist groups to disseminate propaganda, recruit new members, and plan attacks. By disrupting online communication channels, the government aims to hinder the ability of terrorist organizations to operate effectively.

The meeting directed all relevant institutions, including the PTA, to present a detailed plan outlining the implementation of these measures in the next meeting.