Pakistan Cricket Board Leverages AI for Squad Selection in Champions Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken a groundbreaking step by turning to artificial intelligence (AI) for the selection of players for the upcoming Champions Cup. This move makes PCB the first cricket board globally to openly integrate AI technology into the player selection process, signalling a shift towards modern, data-driven approaches in cricket management.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that the squad selection for the Champions Cup involved a significant contribution from AI. “Of these 150 players that have been selected, 80% of it has been done by AI, and 20% using humans. Nobody can challenge that. We gave about 20% weightage to our selection committee. If we replace a player with a worse one, you’ll be the first to complain. We’ll have records and we’ll all be able to see transparently who deserves a place in the team,” he said. This approach emphasizes transparency and objectivity, as the data-driven process minimizes biases and ensures that selections are based on performance metrics.

Naqvi pointed out the existing challenges in player selection, citing a lack of comprehensive data as a critical issue. “The problem is the selection committee has no pool to turn to from which to select players. We had a lot of players for which we didn’t have records. The whole system was a mess,” he explained. By leveraging AI, the PCB aims to streamline the selection process. It ensures that only the most deserving and capable players are chosen based on their performance data.

The Champions Cup is a platform for identifying and nurturing new cricketing talent. Naqvi expressed confidence in the Cup’s potential, stating, “The Champions Cup will produce great talent, and we’ll have records for the games that happen. This Cup will make domestic cricket strong. We have a pool of 150 players.” The initiative not only aims to provide quality players for the national team but also to create a comprehensive database of player performance, which will be invaluable for future selections.

In addition to the innovative use of AI, the PCB has also appointed five former Pakistan cricket stars as mentors to guide the teams participating in the Champions Cup. Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, and Waqar Younis will mentor the players. This decision is part of the PCB’s broader strategy to bolster domestic cricket and improve the national team’s performance. By combining the experience and insights of these seasoned cricketers with advanced technology, the PCB hopes to elevate the standard of cricket in Pakistan.

These mentors will play a crucial role in sharing their knowledge and experience with the young players. They will help them develop both on and off the field. This mentorship program aligns with the PCB’s vision of building a stronger domestic cricket structure. It can serve as a reliable feeder for the national team.