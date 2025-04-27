World Liberty Financial (WLF), a decentralised finance (DeFi) platform supported by the US President Donald Trump, has signed a major Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC). The goal is to push blockchain innovation, promote stablecoins, and boost DeFi growth in Pakistan.

A delegation from WLF, including Zachary Folkman, Zachary Witkoff (son of U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff), and Chase Herro, visited Pakistan. They met with key leaders — the Prime Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Deputy Prime Minister, and Ministers for Information and Defence.

The meetings marked an important milestone in Pakistan’s efforts to become a major player in the global digital finance space.

Pakistan Crypto Council and WLF Unite to Shape the Future of Digital Finance

Pakistan’s leadership is showing strong support for the future of finance. The government is preparing to announce clear crypto legalisation policies soon. This will further strengthen Pakistan’s position as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.

The LOI was signed during a high-level meeting that included the Finance Minister, the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the Chairman of SECP, and the Federal Secretary for IT.

The partnership outlines several key areas of cooperation. These include launching regulatory sandboxes for blockchain product testing, responsibly growing DeFi protocols, and exploring the tokenisation of real-world assets like real estate and commodities.

Both sides will also work to expand the use of stablecoins for remittances and trade. The agreement also includes strategic advisory services on blockchain infrastructure and global regulations.

Pakistan’s digital economy is booming. Over 64% of its population is under 30. The country is among the global leaders in crypto adoption, with an estimated $300 billion in yearly crypto transactions and 25 million active users.

With strong mobile penetration and a vibrant freelance market, Pakistan’s youth are ready to lead the next wave of Web3 innovation.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said, “Pakistan’s youth and tech sector are our biggest strengths. Through partnerships like this, we are opening new doors for investment, innovation, and global leadership in blockchain.”

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, added, “This collaboration with World Liberty Financial is a strategic step. It aims to empower our young generation and connect Pakistan to the future of finance.”

The WLF leadership also praised Pakistan’s energy and vision. They said Pakistan is one of the most exciting places to build the future of decentralised finance.