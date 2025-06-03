Pakistan Crypto Council Forms High-Level Committee to Finalize Digital Asset Laws

The Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) has decided to constitute a technical committee to review draft laws and propose a robust framework and governance structure, which will be presented at the council’s next meeting. A high-level meeting of the PCC was held on Monday at the Finance Division, chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended virtually by Bilal Bin Saqib, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto, as well as Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Crypto Council. The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also joined virtually, while the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Secretary of the Law & Justice Division, and Secretary of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication attended in person.

The meeting focused on the draft regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets in Pakistan, aiming to align with international standards and evolving technological trends. Participants also discussed various options for establishing an autonomous regulatory authority to oversee and regulate the digital finance and crypto ecosystem in the country.

Council members provided valuable input to ensure a secure, transparent, and innovation-friendly regulatory environment, with the goal of promoting responsible blockchain adoption, safeguarding investors, and advancing financial inclusion.

The Chair appreciated the contributions of all stakeholders and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a future-ready financial infrastructure that supports innovation while maintaining financial stability and regulatory compliance.

It was agreed to form a technical committee comprising representatives from the SBP, SECP, Law Division, and IT & Telecom Division. The committee will review the draft laws and propose a comprehensive framework and governance structure for consideration at the next PCC meeting.

