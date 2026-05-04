Pakistan Has 40 Million Crypto Users and Almost No Regulation, That Is About to Change

Pakistan crypto regulation is no longer a policy discussion happening in the abstract. It is an urgent institutional response to a market that has already arrived, one with an estimated 40 million users operating almost entirely outside formal financial oversight.

Pakistan Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) Chairman and State Minister Bilal Bin Saqib delivered that message with unmistakable urgency at the Leadership Summit on Blockchain and Digital Assets hosted by the LUMS Centre for Digital Assets Research in Lahore on Saturday. Speaking to policymakers, academics, and industry experts, he made the case that Pakistan is not deciding whether to regulate digital assets; it is deciding how quickly it can do so before the cost of inaction becomes too high to absorb.

The Scale of the Informal Market

The number that anchors everything else in this conversation is 40 million. That is how many Pakistanis are already engaged with digital assets, cryptocurrencies, blockchain-based platforms, and related instruments, according to Saqib. And the overwhelming majority of them are doing so through informal channels that operate entirely outside regulatory oversight.

To put that in context: 40 million is larger than the entire population of many countries. It is a digital asset user base comparable in scale to those of economies with fully developed crypto regulatory frameworks. Pakistan has arrived at that number without a formal regulatory structure in place, which means 40 million people are transacting, investing, and operating in a space with no consumer protection, no dispute resolution mechanism, and no formal documentation trail.

That is simultaneously an opportunity and a risk. Saqib was explicit about both.

“The universe rewards action, not intelligence,” he said, a pointed reminder that the window for decisive regulatory intervention narrows as the informal market deepens its roots.

Why Delay Is Dangerous

The PVARA chairman framed the urgency in structural terms. Every month that passes without regulation is a month in which informal platforms, many of them operating from outside Pakistan, consolidate their user base, embed their practices, and become harder to displace.

Users who have built workflows, wallets, and transaction histories on unregulated platforms do not automatically migrate to formal alternatives when regulation arrives. They stay where they are comfortable, unless the formal alternative is demonstrably better or the cost of remaining informal becomes prohibitive. The longer regulation is delayed, the harder that migration becomes.

Any delay in regulation could increase dependence on unregulated systems because of the scale of existing adoption.

That is a candid acknowledgement that the government is already playing catch-up and knows it.

The $38 Billion Remittance Argument

Among the economic cases Saqib made for blockchain-based regulation, the remittance angle is the most immediately compelling for Pakistan’s macroeconomic position.

Pakistan receives approximately $38 billion in annual remittance inflows, one of the largest in Asia and a critical source of foreign exchange that directly supports the country’s balance of payments and IMF programme commitments. The current remittance infrastructure relies heavily on traditional money transfer operators and correspondent banking networks that are slow, expensive, and subject to significant intermediary costs.

Blockchain-based settlement mechanisms, Saqib argued, could make those flows materially more efficient, reducing transfer costs, accelerating settlement times, and improving traceability. For a country that depends on remittances as heavily as Pakistan does, even a modest improvement in the efficiency of that pipeline translates into significant economic value.

The connection between digital asset regulation and remittance infrastructure is not theoretical. Several countries, including the UAE, Singapore, and El Salvador, have already begun integrating blockchain settlement into formal remittance frameworks with measurable results. Pakistan, with its massive diaspora and high remittance volume, has more to gain from that integration than most.

What the Framework Will Look Like

Saqib outlined the broad contours of Pakistan’s regulatory approach, though detailed technical specifications remain under development.

The framework will follow a risk-mitigated model, meaning it will not attempt to regulate everything at once but will prioritise higher-risk activities and platforms while providing structured pathways for innovation. Sandbox environments will be established to allow new blockchain-based products and services to be tested under regulatory supervision before full-scale deployment, a model successfully used by financial regulators in the UK, Singapore, and the UAE.

Asset-backed tokenisation has been identified as an initial area of focus. This refers to the process of representing real-world assets, real estate, financial instruments, and commodities as digital tokens on a blockchain, enabling fractional ownership and broader investment participation. In practical terms, it means a small investor who cannot afford to purchase property outright could own a tokenised fraction of a real estate asset, receiving proportional returns.

That application has significant financial inclusion implications for a country where large portions of the population are excluded from traditional investment markets by minimum investment thresholds.

The Freelance Economy Connection

Saqib also connected digital asset regulation to Pakistan’s rapidly growing freelance economy, a sector that earned nearly $3 billion in IT exports in the first eight months of FY26 and continues to expand.

Pakistani freelancers operating in international markets frequently encounter payment friction, international platforms, currency conversion costs, and banking restrictions that slow and reduce the value of their earnings. Clearer digital asset regulation, including defined frameworks for crypto-based payments, could improve Pakistan’s competitiveness as a destination for international freelance work by making cross-border payment flows faster, cheaper, and more transparent.

The Talent Gap, Pakistan’s Biggest Constraint

In a moment of candour that will resonate with anyone working in Pakistan’s technology sector, Saqib identified the country’s most pressing constraint for digital asset development: not regulation, not infrastructure, but people.

“The biggest gap at the moment is talent,” he said, calling for coordinated action between banks, technology companies, academia, and regulators to build the skilled human resources the sector needs. Without a pipeline of blockchain developers, compliance specialists, digital asset lawyers, and technical regulators, even the best-designed framework will struggle to function effectively.

The LUMS setting for Saturday’s summit was itself a statement of intent, positioning academia as a core partner in building the institutional capacity Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem requires.

Pakistan’s Chance to Lead, Not Follow

Perhaps the most significant aspect of Saqib’s remarks was the ambition embedded in them. He said Pakistan now had a chance to “contribute to global conversations on digital finance instead of only following models developed elsewhere”.

That is a meaningful shift in framing. Pakistan has historically been a late adopter of financial regulation, implementing frameworks after international standards are set and often under external pressure. On digital assets, the country has an unusual opportunity: the technology is still evolving, global regulatory consensus is still forming, and Pakistan’s scale of informal adoption gives it genuine data and experience that more cautious markets lack.

Whether that opportunity is captured will depend entirely on the speed and quality of implementation. The framework, the sandbox, the tokenisation focus – all of it exists on paper. The 40 million users it is designed to serve are already here.