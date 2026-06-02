Pakistan Taxes the Weak and Protects the Powerful, Crypto Is Just the Latest Example

The federal government is preparing legislation through Finance Bill 2026 to formally tax and document cryptocurrency transactions as part of the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2026-27. Sources familiar with the deliberations confirm the move is being treated as a priority and as one of the most technically difficult tax policy challenges the government has ever attempted to execute.

What the Government Is Planning

The Tax Policy Unit of the Finance Ministry and the Federal Board of Revenue are jointly developing an initial cryptocurrency taxation framework. The goal is to eventually integrate it into Pakistan’s broader fiscal architecture, but the immediate objective is more basic: get crypto transactions on record.

One proposal under active consideration is expanding the scope of Section 37 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, which currently governs capital gains tax, to explicitly include cryptocurrency. This would be the most legally straightforward entry point, taxing profits made from trading virtual currencies without requiring an entirely new legislative structure to be built from scratch.

The FBR is also exploring how to tax money and profits generated through crypto deals more broadly, including assets created through digital currency transactions that have so far accumulated entirely outside the tax system.

The government is considering offering concessions on cryptocurrency transactions to ease the transition, a recognition that aggressive rates could push activity further underground or trigger outflows before the framework is even established.

The Scale of the Problem

According to a report by the Federal Tax Ombudsman submitted to the FBR, there are approximately 560 million cryptocurrency users globally. Of those, nine million are in Pakistan. That makes Pakistan the sixth-largest country in the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, a remarkable figure for a market that has operated entirely without legal recognition or tax obligation.

The FTO went further, noting that bringing crypto into the tax net could ease some of the government’s revenue constraints and that the legislation needed to do so has been pending before the Policy Wing of the FBR and must be addressed on a priority basis.

The government’s own sources describe cryptocurrency taxation as the biggest challenging task it faces in this budget cycle. Several distinct problems converge simultaneously.

Documentation of unregistered persons is the most fundamental obstacle. Pakistan’s tax base already excludes a substantial portion of economic activity. Cryptocurrency users, many of whom have never filed a tax return, represent a segment that the tax machinery has no existing mechanism to reach. Compelling documentation without triggering evasion or exit requires a framework that is both credible and accessible.

Repatriation of foreign-held crypto assets is the largest institutional challenge. A significant portion of Pakistani crypto wealth exists on international exchanges and wallets beyond the FBR’s direct reach. Designing rules that encourage voluntary declaration of these assets, rather than pushing holders to liquidate offshore or simply not comply, requires concessions and protections the government is still working out.

Source of investment presents a political and legal dilemma. There is internal debate over whether the source of funds used to purchase cryptocurrency should be subject to scrutiny. Checking the source would deter informal money from entering a documented system. Not checking it risks creating a channel for laundering. The government is trying to find a middle path, protecting the source of investment while preventing the facility from being misused.

Taxing the Weak, Sparing the Strong

Pakistan has been aware of its cryptocurrency exposure for nearly a decade. The State Bank of Pakistan issued a circular on April 6, 2018, warning of the risks of virtual currencies but stopped short of declaring them illegal. That legal ambiguity has defined the intervening years: crypto neither formally permitted nor formally prohibited, existing in a grey zone that neither protects users nor generates public revenue.

There is a telling irony at the heart of Pakistan’s cryptocurrency tax proposal. A government that cannot or will not bring its most powerful economic interests into the tax net is now preparing to document the digital wallets of middle-class Pakistanis.

Consider what Pakistan’s tax machinery has been willing to attempt in recent years. The FBR has moved to tax cattle and livestock transactions. It has classified solar panels as a luxury item, slapping sales tax on a product that millions of Pakistanis adopted specifically because the state could not provide them reliable electricity. It has taxed mobile phone top-ups, bank transactions, and grocery purchases, hitting the same population repeatedly at the point of consumption because that is where the money is easiest to collect.

Meanwhile, agriculture, a sector that generates roughly 24 percent of Pakistan’s GDP and employs over 37 percent of the labour force, remains almost entirely outside the federal tax net. Agricultural income is constitutionally a provincial subject, and provincial governments, dominated by the same landed elite that benefits from the exemption, have shown virtually no appetite to change that. Pakistan’s agriculture tax collection remains negligible by any comparable standard.

The broader elite capture of Pakistan’s fiscal system is well documented. The country’s tax-to-GDP ratio sits at roughly 10 percent — one of the lowest in the region and the world for an economy of its size. The reason is not that taxable activity does not exist. It is that the sectors generating the most wealth are politically protected from ever being touched. Real estate dealers declare property values at a fraction of actual market prices, construction money moves largely in cash, and the gold and bullion trade runs on informal transactions that leave almost no fiscal trail, all three sectors deeply intertwined with the political and business elite that shapes the very legislation meant to govern them. Then there are the professions and trades that collectively employ millions and turn over hundreds of billions of rupees annually: doctors and lawyers who remain chronically under-taxed relative to their incomes, truck and transport fleet operators functioning largely outside the documentation net, and an estimated 3.5 million retailers across the country of whom the vast majority have never filed a return. The government knows all of this. The FBR has flagged each of these sectors in its own reports. But these communities have powerful associations, organised unions, and direct political leverage. So the government does not take the risk, and another budget passes with the same powerful interests intact and untouched.

And it is not as though the government is compensating by controlling its own expenditure. Pakistan’s civil bureaucracy and state enterprise heads receive compensation packages that would be difficult to justify in far wealthier countries. The Economic Coordination Committee regularly approves salary structures and perks for heads of public sector organisations running into millions of rupees monthly. Cabinet divisions, federal ministries, and their attached departments continue to expand headcount while the country negotiates austerity terms with the IMF.

The people now in the crosshairs of the cryptocurrency tax framework are, by and large, not oligarchs. Pakistan’s nine million crypto users skew heavily toward younger, urban, middle-class Pakistanis, salaried professionals, freelancers, and small investors who turned to digital assets partly because conventional investment options in Pakistan offer poor returns and limited accessibility.

That is not an argument against taxing cryptocurrency; documentation and revenue generation from a growing digital economy are legitimate policy goals. But the sequencing and the selectivity matter enormously. A government that frames solar panels as a luxury, ignores feudal agricultural wealth, and pays its own officials handsomely while borrowing from international lenders to fund its deficit has a credibility problem when it presents cryptocurrency taxation as a matter of fiscal fairness.

Until Pakistan demonstrates the political will to tax those who have historically been untouchable – large landowners, powerful commercial families, and politically connected industrialists – every new tax on ordinary citizens will be received not as reform but as extraction. The crypto tax may be technically sound. But in the broader context of who pays and who does not in Pakistan, it reads like the government doing what it always does: going where the resistance is weakest.

What It Means for Pakistan’s Nine Million Crypto Users

For ordinary Pakistani crypto investors, the incoming legislation creates a period of significant uncertainty. The government has signalled it wants to encourage digital asset investment, which implies concessions and protected pathways to compliance. But the specifics of tax rates, documentation thresholds, and treatment of historical gains are all still being determined.

If the framework is punitive, it risks driving activity further underground or offshore. If it is too lenient, it fails its core purpose of documentation and revenue generation. The balance the Tax Policy Unit and FBR are trying to strike is genuinely difficult and has tripped up more experienced tax administrations in other countries.

What is clear is that the era of Pakistan’s crypto economy operating in complete fiscal invisibility is ending. Whether Finance Bill 2026 delivers a workable framework or a first draft that requires years of refinement, the direction of travel is now set.

For investors who have built positions in Pakistani crypto markets without ever considering tax implications, the next budget announcement may be the moment they can no longer afford to look away.