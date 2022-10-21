Pakistan Customs Stops Smuggling Of iPhones & Macbooks Worth Rs. 50 Million

According to the latest reports, a significant effort of smuggling iPhones and Macbooks was thwarted by Pakistan Customs at the Islamabad International Airport yesterday. The authorities were able to seize devices worth more than Rs. 50 million from traffickers.

Pakistan Customs Thwarted Smuggling of iPhones & Macbooks

Reports claim that there were three people on board who attempted to sneak these things. A Pakistan International Airline (PIA) aircraft had arrived from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and made its landing at Islamabad Airport (UAE). Beenish Rasheed, an assistant collector at customs, and her team had done a very good job and acted right away after developing a suspicion.

The customs informed the media that they had retrieved more than 100 iPhone 14 models, MacBooks, and other technology from travelers. In total, there were 106 iPhones, 12 MacBooks, and 37 different laptops worth more than 50 Million. In addition to that, the smugglers also had iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods with them. The good part of the news is that the customs have seized all the things. An investigation is also ongoing.

The smuggling of iPhones has been increasing again on regular basis. Pakistan Customs also stopped a similar smuggling attempt earlier this week at the Islamabad International Airport. While screening international travelers, the crew was informed of a smuggling attempt. While going through the passenger screening, they were able to detain a smuggler traveling from Qatar. He was carrying over 73 devices worth over Rs. 10 million and was charged when he refused to give the customs officers his tax information.

