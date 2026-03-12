Pakistan’s Own Cyber Monitoring System Now Guarding 1,527 Government Websites

As cyberattacks against Pakistan’s government infrastructure continue to rise, the National CERT Directorate has activated a locally developed Pakistan cyber monitoring system, placing 1,527 government and critical sector websites under continuous real-time surveillance.

The system represents a significant step in Pakistan’s institutional response to an escalating threat. It is capable of detecting website defacement, script injection, and data leaks as they occur and automatically dispatches alerts to the relevant institutions the moment a threat is identified, enabling immediate response before damage can spread.

What the System Does

The monitoring platform is designed to address the most common and damaging forms of cyberattack targeting government web infrastructure. Website defacement, where attackers replace official content with their own, has been one of the most frequently reported incident types in Pakistan, accounting for 42 of the 98 cyber incidents recorded in the first quarter of 2026 alone.

Script injection attacks, which involve inserting malicious code into legitimate websites to steal data or redirect users, and data leaks, which expose sensitive government or citizen information, are also within the system’s detection scope.

Critically, the system does not simply log these threats for later review. It issues automated alerts to the relevant institutions in real time, allowing for immediate protective action before an incident escalates into a full breach or extended outage.

Which Websites Are Being Monitored

The 1,527 websites currently under surveillance span every tier of Pakistan’s government and extend into the private and banking sectors. The breakdown by institution is as follows:

Federal government websites account for 407 of the monitored domains, the largest single category, reflecting the concentration of sensitive national data and services at the federal level.

At the provincial level, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leads with 282 websites under monitoring, followed by Punjab with 209, Sindh with 174, and Balochistan with 108. Gilgit-Baltistan contributes 51 websites to the monitored pool, while Azad Kashmir accounts for 133.

Beyond government, the system also covers 119 private sector websites and 44 banking sector websites, an acknowledgement that critical digital infrastructure extends beyond the public sector and that financial institutions represent high-value targets for cyber attackers.

Locally Developed: A Significant Detail

The system has been developed locally by the National CERT Directorate, a detail worth noting. Pakistan’s cybersecurity infrastructure has historically relied heavily on foreign tools and platforms, which carry their own dependencies, licensing costs, and data sovereignty considerations.

A locally built monitoring system means the underlying architecture, data handling, and alert mechanisms remain within Pakistani institutional control. It also signals a growing technical capability within the CERT Directorate itself, one that can be expanded, adapted, and improved without dependence on external vendors.

The Threat Context That Made This Necessary

The activation of this system does not occur in isolation. Pakistan recorded 410 cybersecurity incidents in 2024 and 517 in 2025, a year-on-year increase of more than 25 percent. In the first three months of 2026 alone, 98 incidents have already been documented, with government institutions at every level among the primary targets.

Provincial governments have been particularly exposed, facing 32 attacks in the first quarter of 2026 and 137 attacks across all of 2025. The federal government recorded 111 attacks in 2025, more than double the 47 recorded in 2024.

What Comes Next

The activation of the monitoring system is a meaningful development. But monitoring is only as effective as the response it enables. Automated alerts are valuable when the institutions receiving them have the capacity, protocols, and authority to act on them swiftly.

The 1,527 websites now under surveillance represent a substantial share of Pakistan’s official digital presence. Keeping them secure is not a one-time deployment. It is an ongoing operational commitment, one that the National CERT Directorate has now formally taken on.