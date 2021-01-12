Govt of Pakistan has decided to develop its own messaging app along with the security features that will protect the privacy of users on priority basis. The app will offer all the modern and advanced features including messages, voice calls and videos.

The app will be developed by the Ministry of Information Technology and IT experts. For this purpose, the government has started consultations. Once the federal cabinet gives the approval, the ministry will start working on it.

Pakistan Decides to Develop its Own Messaging App

Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq said that “the ministry had decided to create a social networking app for the convenience of the people at the national level”. To get registered, users will need to provide the CNIC numbers. They will be able to run the app on their smartphones smoothly.

The messaging app will ensure complete protection of the people’s data and messages. The Minister has confirmed that the personal information of users will not be shared with any platform.

Initially, the app will be launched in the metropolitan cities after being developed on an experimental basis. After the first phase of successful testing, govt will expand the services to other cities as well.

Aminul Haq said that “Soon work on the development of the messaging app will start. We will try to launch this social networking app this year. The rules for the use of app will be made in due course. The ministry and local IT experts will soon start work on the development of this communication app”

The minister added that the app will bring a major revolution in the IT sector and will open the new opportunities for employment. IT ministry will be governing the app.

