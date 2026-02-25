Pakistan Digital Authority Signs Strategic MoU with The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi to Advance Digital Sovereignty and Innovation

The Pakistan Digital Authority (PDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi (ADBC) to establish a strategic collaboration focused on digital transformation, applied research, technology education, and exploration of blockchain-enabled public digital services.

The MoU, signed on 10 February 2026 during Indus Ai Week, outlines a two-year framework for cooperation between PDA and ADBC to support national digital initiatives through innovation programs, capacity-building, and knowledge exchange.

Under the agreement, the Parties will explore collaboration across:

Digital public services and decentralized infrastructure

Innovation labs, pilot programs, and accelerator-style engagements

Education, certifications, and public-sector capacity building

Joint research and policy thought leadership

International best-practice exchanges between Abu Dhabi and Pakistan

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to sovereign digital capability, trusted governance frameworks, and practical innovation that delivers measurable public value.



Commenting on the MOU Dr. Sohail Munir, Chairperson, Pakistan Digital Authority stated that:

“This MoU represents an important step in strengthening Pakistan’s digital capability through international collaboration grounded in knowledge, innovation, and responsible technology. By working with the The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, we aim to build institutional capacity, explore secure and transparent digital public services, and accelerate Pakistan’s transition toward a sovereign and citizen-centric digital ecosystem.”



Abdulla Al Dhaheri, CEO of The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi, emphasized:

“The Blockchain Center Abu Dhabi is proud to partner with the Pakistan Digital Authority to support education, applied research, and innovation in emerging technologies. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of leveraging blockchain and decentralized technologies to enhance transparency, strengthen public services, and empower future digital leaders.”



The MoU provides a non-binding framework for good-faith collaboration and establishes mechanisms for coordinated program design, joint events, research initiatives, and ecosystem engagement between the two institutions.

The partnership reinforces PDA’s mandate under the Digital Nation Pakistan Act 2025 to advance Digital Society, Digital Economy, Digital Governance, and Digital Infrastructure through secure, future-ready technologies.

Also Read: MoITT Begins Recruitment for Pakistan Digital Authority Leadership Role