Digital Census: Pakistan Registers Record 249.5 Million Population

Chief Census Commissioner and Chief Statistician of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Naeemuz Zafar, revealed the initial results of the seventh national and first-ever digital population census. Pakistan’s total population has now reached an impressive 249,566,743 individuals, which translates to approximately 249.5 million or around 25 Crore people.

Among all the provides, Punjab remains the most populous province with a staggering population exceeding 127,474,000 individuals, equivalent to approximately 127.4 million or around 12.7 Crore people.

Following closely behind is Sindh, with a population surpassing 57,931,000 individuals, approximately 57.9 million or around 5.7 Crore people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a population of over 39,823,000 individuals, approximately 39.7 million or around 3.9 Crore people. Balochistan, the largest province in terms of area, registered a population of over 21,977,000 individuals, approximately 21.9 million or around 2.1 Crore people. Meanwhile, the federal capital, Islamabad, reported a population of 2,359,422 individuals, approximately 2.3 million or around 23 lac people.

The Census Commissioner also highlighted that Pakistan’s population has experienced a significant increase of 49 million individuals (4.9 Crore) since the last census, indicating a substantial growth rate.

Regarding the cost of conducting the first-ever digital census, the Census Commissioner disclosed that it required a substantial investment of over Rs. 34 billion from the national exchequer.

The PBS expressed deep appreciation to the field staff, citizens, and stakeholders, including provincial governments, the Government of Gilgit Baltistan, the Azad State of Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani Army, NADRA, SUPARCO, NTISB, and NTC, for their unwavering support and facilitation throughout the census process.

The results of Pakistan’s first-ever digital population census mark a significant milestone in the country’s demographic record. This comprehensive data will play a vital role in shaping policies, resource allocation, and development plans for years to come.

